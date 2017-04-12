Volkswagen Teases Electric Crossover, It Can Drive Itself And Has AWD

Volkswagen has big plans for electric vehicles
in the next few years, and the brand has prepared another concept
that portrays its future intentions.
Without providing too many details, the German automaker has published a teaser image of its next exhibit, which will be shown at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
Volkswagen
was gracious enough to explain that this is a crossover concept, which means that the brand is exploring all of the possibilities
in the field of passenger cars with electric drive.
The crossover prepared by Volkswagen wants to blend a four-door coupe with a sport utility vehicle. That is the reason why the rear hatch door looks so short in this teaser image. There’s a possibility that the angle of the photograph tricks the eyes, but it still appears that the rear overhang is unexpectedly short.
VW will unveil the next member of the I.D. family
this month, and we hope that it will preview a production model. The carmaker has been involved in a massive scandal in the past 18 months, and it would be a positive thing for it to snap out of the entire situation by fixing the affected cars, compensating owners, and building eco-friendly products.
Representatives of the automaker have explained that this vehicle is capable of driving itself, and that the self-driving mode is activated by pressing the VW logo on the steering wheel. Once that action is done, the wheel retracts into the dash, to give the driver room to relax.
The steering wheel is integrated almost seamlessly into the dash, the marque notes. No buttons will occupy the element, as all of the controls are on touch screens or digitally implemented.The electric revolution could bring a new wave of clients for Volkswagen, a company that is already doing great when sales are concerned, but needs to recover its image capital after the emissions scandal.
If the conglomerate manages to launch the range of EVs
previewed by the crossover concept and its siblings, Wolfsburg’s giant has a shot at achieving that objective.