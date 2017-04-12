autoevolution

Volkswagen Teases Electric Crossover, It Can Drive Itself And Has AWD

 
12 Apr 2017, 11:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volkswagen has big plans for electric vehicles in the next few years, and the brand has prepared another concept that portrays its future intentions.
Without providing too many details, the German automaker has published a teaser image of its next exhibit, which will be shown at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.

Volkswagen was gracious enough to explain that this is a crossover concept, which means that the brand is exploring all of the possibilities in the field of passenger cars with electric drive.

The crossover prepared by Volkswagen wants to blend a four-door coupe with a sport utility vehicle. That is the reason why the rear hatch door looks so short in this teaser image. There’s a possibility that the angle of the photograph tricks the eyes, but it still appears that the rear overhang is unexpectedly short.

VW will unveil the next member of the I.D. family this month, and we hope that it will preview a production model. The carmaker has been involved in a massive scandal in the past 18 months, and it would be a positive thing for it to snap out of the entire situation by fixing the affected cars, compensating owners, and building eco-friendly products.

Representatives of the automaker have explained that this vehicle is capable of driving itself, and that the self-driving mode is activated by pressing the VW logo on the steering wheel. Once that action is done, the wheel retracts into the dash, to give the driver room to relax.

The steering wheel is integrated almost seamlessly into the dash, the marque notes. No buttons will occupy the element, as all of the controls are on touch screens or digitally implemented.The electric revolution could bring a new wave of clients for Volkswagen, a company that is already doing great when sales are concerned, but needs to recover its image capital after the emissions scandal.

If the conglomerate manages to launch the range of EVs previewed by the crossover concept and its siblings, Wolfsburg’s giant has a shot at achieving that objective.
Volkswagen electric electric vehicles EV electric cars crossover Volkswagen
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52