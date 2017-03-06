Volkswagen Sedric Concept Is the New Face of the VW Group, a Self-Driving Pod

The Volkswagen Sedric Concept might just be the most important concept at the Geneva Motor Show - this seems like a logical conclusion when the autonomous contraption is here to provide a glimpse into the future of the VW Group.





Making due with traditional automotive proportions and driving controls, the Sedric is defined by its user controller, which only has one button, used to summon the vehicle. Dubbed the OneButton, this provides info on the time of arrival, while also being able to interact with visually-impaired users.



Once inside VW's mobility solution, occupants can turn to voice control for selecting a destination, planning the journey and even preparing rest stops.



Envisioned as a Level 5 (this is the maximum degree) autonomous vehicle, the Sedric relies on five LIDAR scanners, seven cameras and multiple sensors to find its way around the driving environment.



Propulsion comes from an 134 hp electric motor housed in the rear axle, which sips electron juice from a flat battery pack mounted underneath the floor of the vehicle. The promised driving range? 250 miles.



The company describes the vehicle as the first-ever concept car of the



It's worth noting that this manifestation of the reinforced Group identity was presented by VW CEO Matthias Müller, the man who used to helm Porsche before the



From personal to shared mobility, the Sedric is prepared to cater to any sorts of requirements. It also promises to act as one's personal assistant, dropping the children to school or picking up the groceries.



Volkswagen packs its own mobility service provider, MOIA and has recently invested in another provider, namely Gett, with both companies having been involved in the development of the projext.



Users could benefit from the comfort of a spacious environment, which includes air-purifying plants and bamboo charcoal air filters.



The company was determined to turn the Sedric into a general-purpose vehicle:



"The concept offers tailor-made mobility for everyone: adults and children, retirees and people with physical disabilities, city people who do not have their own car or a driving license, and visitors in a new city and suddenly decide they want to get from A to B in a convenient mobility setting,"



