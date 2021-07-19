VW Ending U.S. Passat Production, New Limited Edition Model Arrives as Swan Song

America’s Volkswagen Passat is on its way out the door and the carmaker is looking to see it off properly with a new Limited Edition specification meant to pay homage to the city of Chattanooga, where the local plant will be transformed in order to build future electric vehicles.
VW will only sell 1,973 Limited Edition 2022 Passat models (that was the year the first Passat was launched in Germany), all of which will boast special exterior and interior details, to go with the four unique color combinations.
You get 411 units of the Aurora Red Metallic model with the Titan Black interior (where 411 represents the original vehicle production code), 423 units of the Racing Green Metallic version with the Mauro Brown interior (423 for the Chattanooga, TN area code), a further 524 units of the Pure White model with the same Mauro Brown interior (signifying the opening date of the plant on May 24, 2011), plus 615 Platinum Gray Metallic models with a Titan Black interior.
The latter is meant to signify six generations of imported Passats, one generation assembled in Chattanooga and a total of five decades of U.S. sales.
Exterior-wise, the Limited Edition has different wheels and mirror caps compared to the rest of the Passat lineup. It gets 15-spoke 18-inch alloys as standard, while the mirrors are black and will fold themselves automatically. Furthermore, buyers will enjoy LED headlights with the Advanced Front-lighting System (AFS), plus the Easy Open trunk system.
As for the interior, all Limited Edition models will feature unique set tags with “1 of 1973” on one side and “Chattanooga 2011” on the other. There’s also a special mat for the cupholders, with aerial maps of the city and an aerial line drawing of the Chattanooga factory.
Other highlights include comfort sport seats with perforated Vienna leather, heated front and rear seats, the Discover Media infotainment system with sat-nav, a Fender Premium Audio system, Park Assist with front and rear Park Distance Control and Light Assist.
The 2022 VW Passat Limited Edition is priced from $30,295, with a destination charge of $995. Buyers interested in the Aurora Red Metallic color will however need to spend an additional $395.
