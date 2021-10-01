2023 Skoda Superb Test Mule Opens the Road for the Next Generation Mid-Size Car

It may not show its age yet, but the third generation Skoda Superb has been in production since 2015. More than two years ago, the Czech automaker gave it a mid-cycle refresh, and now they have started working on its successor.
Spied in the Alps looking pretty much like a facelifted Superb, with the camouflaged front and rear ends, this is actually a test mule of the car. Thus, there isn’t much to report on in the design department anyway, as everything is expected to change once the first prototypes start hitting the road, likely sometime next year.
Gunning for the likes of the Mazda6 in the Old Continent, the new-gen Superb will have an evolutionary design, sporting the corporate grille flanked probably by slimmer LED headlights. Our spy photographers reveal that this mule was used for air-flow testing purposes around the bumper, stating also that is a chassis-testing vehicle too.
In all likelihood, the 2023 Superb will still be offered as a liftback and estate, with standard front- and optional all-wheel drive. A selection of internal combustion engines should be on deck, perhaps mated to manual and automatic transmissions. We wouldn’t hold our breath for diesels anymore, but electrified powertrains will definitely be part of the offering, even if they are mild-, self-charging, and/or full plug-in hybrids.
Some of these assemblies will be shared with Europe’s next-generation Volkswagen Passat, which will use the same underpinnings as the upcoming Skoda Superb, otherwise expected to premiere sometime in 2023, and is possible that it will morph into a liftback, reports have shown.
On a slightly different note, the VW Passat has been killed in North America. The final iteration was built exclusively for that market and came to life at the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee. Sales were strong at first, but the model was eventually buried crossovers.
