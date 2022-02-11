2023 Volkswagen Passat Mule Hides Next Generation Under Its Body, Gets Spied

Volkswagen is set to discontinue the sedan version of the Passat after the current model reaches the end of its life cycle, and a successor is set to come just in wagon form. In Volkswagen language, it means a Variant model is coming, and our spy photographers have already spotted the mule of the upcoming Passat.
Before confusing this Volkswagen Passat Variant in the photo gallery for a bone stock model, wait just a moment. The example that you can observe in the photos comes with an extended wheelbase, which can be noticed between the doors. It is easy to spot, but if you still cannot notice it, we can tell you that it is the part where the chrome trim is discontinued.
Volkswagen does not manufacture a version of the Passat with this kind of space, and it would be unusual for the German marque to develop such a variant of the ongoing model. Instead, the vehicle you can see in the photo gallery is a mule based on the ongoing model's body, but with its replacement underneath.
The next generation of the Passat is set to have the B9 internal designation, and it is reportedly built beside the upcoming Škoda Superb.
Both models are set to share the factory in Bratislava, along with the same platform and many other components. The latter part is not unusual, and the change in production location makes sense if you consider the arguments that justified the decision.
This is the first sighting of the prototype of the upcoming Passat, and it is reasonable to expect to see many more prototypes of this kind in the coming months. Eventually, Volkswagen will begin testing the B9 Passat on its production body, but we are many months away from that moment.
The B9 Volkswagen Passat is expected to be available in both conventional ICE forms, including diesel motors, and plug-in hybrid versions. The Alltrack body style, which has proven to be popular, is reportedly set to continue to exist with the next generation of the Passat.
