2024 Subaru Impreza With STI Parts Teased Ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

Earlier this year, Subaru unveiled the sixth generation of its Impreza during the Los Angeles Auto Show. Now, the Japanese marque is set to unveil a 2024 Impreza with STI parts at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. The sportier version of the Impreza, now available only in hatchback form, might become a reality on dealer lots later in 2023.
For the moment, it is unclear whether Subaru will offer the STI variant of the Impreza in markets outside Japan, but it would be a shame if things went down that way. The STI-badged Impreza that is expected to have several go-faster goodies is described as a prototype, which is great news because it is not a concept.
The Impreza STI prototype is not the only vehicle that will be featured in the Subaru booth at the upcoming car show in Tokyo. The Subaru Rex returns in the form of a concept, which is dubbed Rex Boost Gear Concept.
Up until 30 years ago, Subaru offered a key car that was dubbed Rex, but the new model is a crossover, which may appear larger than it is, but we will learn more about it in the second week of January 2023, when the Tokyo Auto Salon is in full swing.
Another interesting Subaru that will be shown in prototype form at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show is the Levorg STI Sport Prototype. The Impreza's poorly named wagon brother, which is supposed to be an acronym for LEgacy, reVOlution, and touRinG, gets an STI-badged version, but do not expect it to hit too many markets if it makes the cut.
The same designation as the Rex's, Boost Gear, is applied to the Crosstrek-based concept set to be shown at the Tokyo event. But wait, there is more! Subaru will also show a WRX Rally Challenge model for the 2023 season, as well as the WRX NBR Challenge 2023 race car, along with the BRZ GT300 2022 model. The latter two have already made their track debut, but the former has yet to be revealed.
Yes, folks, Subaru is still churning out factory-backed race cars with the WRX moniker, even though it is not competing in the WRC. One can only dream, right?
Well, at least the Shibuya firm is involved in competitive events as a factory effort, which is more than what can be written about their former rivals at Mitsubishi, who have buried their competitive ambitions once they closed their Ralliart department and stopped making the Lancer Evolution.
Let us take a moment and remember how cool the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution was when it was racing in the WRC and competing against the Subaru Impreza. Fortunately, we still have Subaru here to offer its iconic nameplates, even though not all of them are as they once were. The world is changing, regardless of whether you like it or not.
Subarus and Mitsubishis may no longer compete against each other in factory-backed efforts across the world, but at least we were fortunate enough to witness their battles against the clock when they happened.
The Impreza STI prototype is not the only vehicle that will be featured in the Subaru booth at the upcoming car show in Tokyo. The Subaru Rex returns in the form of a concept, which is dubbed Rex Boost Gear Concept.
Up until 30 years ago, Subaru offered a key car that was dubbed Rex, but the new model is a crossover, which may appear larger than it is, but we will learn more about it in the second week of January 2023, when the Tokyo Auto Salon is in full swing.
Another interesting Subaru that will be shown in prototype form at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show is the Levorg STI Sport Prototype. The Impreza's poorly named wagon brother, which is supposed to be an acronym for LEgacy, reVOlution, and touRinG, gets an STI-badged version, but do not expect it to hit too many markets if it makes the cut.
The same designation as the Rex's, Boost Gear, is applied to the Crosstrek-based concept set to be shown at the Tokyo event. But wait, there is more! Subaru will also show a WRX Rally Challenge model for the 2023 season, as well as the WRX NBR Challenge 2023 race car, along with the BRZ GT300 2022 model. The latter two have already made their track debut, but the former has yet to be revealed.
Yes, folks, Subaru is still churning out factory-backed race cars with the WRX moniker, even though it is not competing in the WRC. One can only dream, right?
Well, at least the Shibuya firm is involved in competitive events as a factory effort, which is more than what can be written about their former rivals at Mitsubishi, who have buried their competitive ambitions once they closed their Ralliart department and stopped making the Lancer Evolution.
Let us take a moment and remember how cool the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution was when it was racing in the WRC and competing against the Subaru Impreza. Fortunately, we still have Subaru here to offer its iconic nameplates, even though not all of them are as they once were. The world is changing, regardless of whether you like it or not.
Subarus and Mitsubishis may no longer compete against each other in factory-backed efforts across the world, but at least we were fortunate enough to witness their battles against the clock when they happened.