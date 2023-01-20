2024 Renault Master Gets Spied for the First Time, Has a Fully Camouflaged Body

Renault has been selling the third and current generation of the Master van since 2010, and a fourth-generation model is set to debut in the coming years. There were numerous updates over the years, but the platform has stayed the same since then. While the French manufacturer unveiled an electric version in 2018, the all-new model would come with a more suitable platform for alternative power solutions.
Now, we get to have an early look at the upcoming Renault Master van, which should reach the market in about two years or so. This is the first sighting of a prototype of this model, and the prototype itself is an early one, mind you.
In other words, this is just the beginning of the development work for the upcoming Renault Master, which will continue this process for at least another year or so until it goes through all the steps of its development. The French manufacturer took its time to do a full-body camouflage on its van, even though the prototype was driven in a remote area.
The situation was not improved in any way if we factor the fog that surrounded the scenery, which made most of the photos to be this grainy, but at least we get to see this prototype from the comfort of our homes or offices, instead of having to stand outside near a roar in the Arctic Circle.
So yes, it is easier to analyze the photos from here. As you can see, Renault does not plan to revolutionize the field, as there is no revolution to be made in the van segment, at least from a styling perspective.
Instead, the French automaker is going for a tried-and-true recipe of boxy shape, sliding door on the side, and twin rear doors. The headlights are thin, and their positioning is high on the face of the van, and there is a good reason for it.
In the unfortunate event of a fender-bender, the headlights make it out intact. Well, most of the time, if they are positioned properly and they are not too large.
That is also the reason most vans have black plastic bumpers, at least at their edges and in their lower parts. Painting those bumpers makes no sense, although they may look nicer in the showroom, it is more practical in real life to have black plastic ones instead. Sure, it is not the nicest look in the parking lot, but their mission is entirely different.
As far as engines are concerned, the new Renault Master is set to be offered in an all-electric version, but also in a diesel variant for most of the markets where it will be available. The EV is meant to be a last-mile solution for deliveries, especially in city centers, while the diesel model would do long-distance runs.
Unlike other manufacturers, such as Ford, Renault has not shown an interest in making a plug-in hybrid van, or a hybrid van for this segment, possibly because of the development costs involved. However, a hydrogen-fueled Renault Master was developed as a prototype.
