Renault Takes a Step Forward Toward Hydrogen Mobility With Its HYVIA Vehicles

Renault wants to take the high road when it comes to mobility solutions and chooses a green hydrogen path for its new HYVIA venture. 7 photos



Renault’s project is a collaboration with Plug Power, an American hydrogen fuel cell system developer. In its recent statement, the French car manufacturer announced the name of the three LCVs (light commercial vehicles): a Master Van H2-TECH, Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH, and the Master Citybus H2-TECH.



With a range of up to 310 miles (500 km) and a cargo volume of 12m3, the Master Van H2-TECH is a large vehicle perfect for the transport of goods.



The Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH is even more spacious, with 19m3 cargo space. It has a range of 155 miles (250 km).







All HYVIA

The new Renault cars will be equipped with a 33kWh battery, a 30kW fuel cell, tanks containing between 6.6 and 15.4 pounds (3 to 7 kg) of hydrogen, depending on the model of the car. They will be built in a dual power architecture, meaning they’ll be powered both by electric energy as well as hydrogen-based energy.



With its HYVIA venture, Renault hopes to meet the need of businesses, large accounts, fleets, and local communities, while driving energy transition at the same time.



