Renault R5 Turbo Rendered as the Perfect Electric Hot Hatch

About half a year ago, the Renault 5 Concept was revealed, with the French automaker having every intention of putting it into production. The all-electric city car had a fantastic mix of retro design and sporty character, leading many to remember the R5 Turbo.
French cars are relatively unknown in America. If you know what a Le Car is, either somebody in your family had a dealership, or you're hardcore into the European stuff that has trouble reaching highway speeds. While the R5 Turbo looked about the same, it was one of the most steroid-infused little rascals ever to appear in a bedroom wall poster.
Yes, we old people used to buy magazines, take the pictures out and put them on our walls. It sounds barbaric, but it's a real thing. Look it up!
Anyway, the R5 Turbo was a homologation special, a bit like the Toyota GR Yaris you lust after, but more radical. Can you imagine taking the most basic economy car, chopping it up, completely changing the suspension, and putting the engine in the back? When they were done, the tiny Turbo could play with a Ferrari 308, the Italian mid-engined supercar of the time.
They made two versions, the R5 Turbo and Turbo 2, both of which are impossibly desirable collectibles. Unless we're mistaken, the co-founder of Bring a Trailer Randy Nonnenberg has one, just to show you how cool they are.
So what are the chances of an R5 Turbo 3 happening? Well, Renault is putting a lot of money into the development of the regular 5 because so many European countries and cities are forcing electrification. It basically doesn't make sense to sell urban cars with engines anymore, but they're all the same—skateboard batteries with one motor.
It's the body going over the top that gives them emotional appeal, and Renault, fortunately, has icons like the 5er to draw inspiration from. The French carmaker said it would slow the development of RS, leaving EVs and the Alpine division to pick up the slack.
For the record, there was a Renault 5 Alpine Turbo edition just before the rear-engined beast, but it was front-engined. This new all-electric model is supposed to be about 33% cheaper than a Renault Zoe, their current EV for the city. So there's plenty of room in the budget to upgrade to a more powerful engine.
Our exclusive rendering previews the R5 Turbo 3 by adding wider fenders, bigger wheels, and a big wing to the normal 5. Obviously, it wouldn't have a turbocharger, but that shouldn't bother people, thanks to the Porsche Taycan.
