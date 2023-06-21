2024 Range Rover Evoque Gets a Minor Refresh. Prepare Your Magnifier to Spot Changes

At home in the United Kingdom, the fresher 2024 model year starts from £40,080 (OTR) and is available to order now, so you better start your configuration immediately. In the United States, though, we must wait a little longer for the rundown of engines, specific equipment, and pricing.
So, the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque – the smallest member of the Range Rover family – can be had from 49,800 euros on the Old Continent or £40,080 at home in the UK. That translates to $54,324 or $51,155, depending on what list you want to consult. Frankly, we hope the US-specific model sticks to the latter, as the current list price for the pre-facelift Range Rover Evoque SE or R-Dynamic SE with the 2.0-liter P250 (246 hp) i4 engine starts from $51k and $52,600, respectively.
Anyway, let us also check out what's new. On the outside, frankly, not much if you don't count "five new finishes" for the wheel designs as something major. You could even swear the 2023MY and its newer 2024MY brother are twins from a distance. Well, the exterior visuals are not something to write home about – as the only changes include a different mesh style for the grille pattern, which now has large, thin rectangular elements instead of hexagons, as well as new Pixel LED headlights plus "chiseled front and rear signature graphics and new super-red rear illumination (that) offer increased visibility and reduced glare."
Naturally, there are also a few new exterior colors (Arroios Grey, Tribeca Blue, and Corinthian Bronze) and accents, and that's about it. Moving inside, the Range Rover Evoque mimics other recent Land Rover refreshes like the Discovery Sport with the new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen for the Pivi Pro infotainment system, a new center console, and the bundle of cutting-edge tech that includes wireless device charging, OTA updates, built-in Amazon Alexa, Cabin Air Purification Plus, and more. In terms of fabrics, the choice is wide and brings "tactile material options" like non-leather Ultrafabrics and Kvadrat (wool blend) textiles, among others.
At home in the UK, customers can choose between Evoque S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and the new Autobiography model – which "offers the pinnacle of Range Rover luxury in a compact SUV." In addition, Land Rover didn't forget to mention its high-tech suite of cameras, which include 3D Surround View, ClearSight Ground View, or Rear View. Ingenium engines running on gasoline or diesel with MHEV systems are offered, and the choice is topped by the P300e plug-in hybrid variant with standard DC fast-charging capability and a WLTP-rated zero-emissions range of up to 62 km (39 miles). Land Rover adds that improved battery chemistry now assures a real-world range of up to 48 km (30 miles).
