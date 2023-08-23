2024 Mazda CX-90 Turbo I6 Aces AWD Slip Tests, Also Impresses Off-Road

The CX-90 is an extremely important model for Mazda in the United States. The standard all-wheel-drive system of the family-sized utility vehicle is programmed to excel in everyday scenarios, but i-Activ AWD also promises a few off-road chops.
Tommy Mica of The Fast Lane tested the CX-90 with the inline-six turbo mild-hybrid engine off the beaten path in Colorado, and rather surprisingly for 21-inch wheels mounted with all-season tires, it makes easy work of the rough terrain. Even though it clearly isn't an off-roader, Tommy is especially impressed by the off-road mode's programming.
Off-road mode also works like intended in the slip test, helping the family-oriented utility vehicle get off three rollers by directing as much torque as technically possible to the only tire in contact with the ground. The Mazda CX-90 performed exceptionally in the default mode as well on three rollers, in the diagonal slip test, front-wheel slip test, and rear-wheel slip test. With all-seasons, that is!
Getting praised by TFL is – without a shadow of a doubt – a badge of honor. But in truth, Mazda didn't cut any corners with the CX-90, neither inside nor out. Positioned higher than the CX-9 it replaces in the United States lineup, the three-row utility vehicle is closely related to the two-row CX-60.
The CX-60 isn't meant for the United States market, but fret not. Expected to launch in late 2023 or early 2024, the CX-70 is coming stateside with a wider body than the CX-60. European markets, on the other hand, are preparing to welcome the CX-80.
The 60, 70, 80, and 90 are built around the Large Product Architecture, which is rumored to underpin the replacement of the Mazda6. On the other hand, a rear-biased sedan and a replacement for the RX-8 sports car would be losing bets for the Japanese automaker from Hiroshima. It would be nice for Mazda to roll out a BMW 5 Series-rivaling sedan and something to take on the Toyota Supra. Be that as it may, Mazda sure knows where the money's at.
With Mazda selling much fewer vehicles than Toyota and Honda, the Japanese automaker simply cannot afford to pour millions over millions into the development and marketing of a vehicle with slim chances of commercial success. We also have to remember that Mazda has already lost money on the MX-30 in the United States. The EV is getting axed after 2023, and the rotary plug-in hybrid was also canceled from Mazda's US future product lineup.
Another Mazda that's going to leave us after 2023 is the CX-9, a three-row crossover with CX-5 underpinnings. Given the introduction of the CX-90 for 2024 and how close the CX-9 is to the CX-90 in terms of pricing, it shouldn't come as a surprise.
