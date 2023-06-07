2024 Mazda Carbon Turbo Special Editions Come Exclusively in Zircon Sand Metallic

Following the CX-50 crossover and MX-5 roadster, Zircon Sand Metallic is now available on the CX-30, CX-5, and Mazda3. The Carbon Turbo special edition comes exclusively with said paint color, giving these models unique aesthetics.
Over in the United States, the Carbon Turbo complements the Carbon Edition. The 2024 models flaunt gloss black for certain exterior trim, including the front grille and side mirrors. The gloss-black theme continues with the aluminum-alloy wheels.
The interior of the Carbon Turbo further stands out in the crowd by means of gunmetal accents, black suede, and terracotta leather upholstery. Pricing isn't available for the time being, although we do know that Carbon Turbo-equipped models come standard with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo four-pot lump.
This engine is connected to a torque-converter automatic with six forward gears. Of course, Mazda's proprietary all-wheel-drive system is also standard. The 2.5-liter engine produces anything between 227 and 256 horsepower depending on the fuel's octane. On 87, peak torque is estimated at 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) at 2,000 revolutions per minute. Level up to 93, and you're getting 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of twist on full song.
Internally referred to as FW6A-EL, the automatic transmission is a transaxle that Mazda advertises under the Skyactiv-Drive moniker. Its torque converter is joined by a lock-up clutch, whose purpose is to lock the torque converter's turbine for a direct-drive feel and to improve fuel economy. The only downside to Mazda's automatic transaxle is the rather slow kickdown response. While not a deal-breaking issue per se, this isn't a sporty transmission either.
Mazda's online build & price tool currently lists the CX-90 as the only 2024 model available to configure, with prices beginning at $39,595 for the inline-six engine and $47,445 for the plug-in hybrid. The CX-30, CX-5, and Mazda3 are 2023 models for the time being, with their starting prices listed as $22,950, $26,700, $22,550, and $23,550 (sans destination).
The most affordable Mazda3 Sedan equipped with the 2.5-liter turbo and i-Activ AWD is the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus at $34,000. As for the Mazda3 Hatchback, make that $32,450 for the 2.5 Turbo and $35,300 for the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus.
The CX-5, which uses the same platform as the original from 2012 for the 2013 model year, can be had with the force-fed mill and all-wheel drive for either $36,850 or $39,650. The CX-30 is based on the same platform as the Mazda3 and CX-50. Alas, the MacPherson struts up front and joined by a torsion beam for the rear end. There's no multi-link setup available.
Best described as a Mazda3 Hatchback on stilts, the CX-30 boasts plenty of standard goodies from the outset. However, the 2.5-liter turbo and i-Activ AWD will set you back at least $33,800 for the 2.5 Turbo Premium or $35,400 for the better-equipped 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus range-topping trim level.
