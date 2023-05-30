2023 Mazda2 Reaches the United Kingdom With Fresh Looks Across the Board From £17,750

The refreshed Japanese subcompact car doesn't nearly compare to the base pricing of the popular £13,795 ($17,154) Dacia Sandero, but it's a lot posher when nitpicking the two apart. Is it worth the difference to £17,750 ($22,062 at the current exchange rate) though?
Well, Mazda indeed believes so. The Rising Sun automaker has announced the facelifted Mazda2 (the third generation has reached its second refresh, already) with new looks, more technology and safety, plus new trims, is on sale across nationwide UK dealerships. Highlights from the design standpoint include a revised radiator grille, a unique bumper style, newly-added decorative dash panels, and two additional exterior colors - Aero Grey and Air Stream Blue.
Additionally, Mazda2's UK specification now includes four renamed grades: Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line, and Homura Aka. The automaker even dares to say they feature distinctive personalities – Centre and Exclusive-Line are "fun and casual," while the Homuras only think of achieving "a sportier look and character." Other color mixes can be easily reached - Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White, Platinum Quartz, Polymetal Grey, and the new Air Stream Blue have body-colored grille panels. In contrast, Machine Grey, Deep Crystal Blue, Ceramic Metallic, and the new Aero Grey shades combine with a Jet Black radiator grille for additional contrast.
Wheels options include 15-inch models for Centre-Line and Exclusive-Line upgrades to 16-inch units. Moving inside, both trims feature different interior combinations - Air Stream Blue and Ceramic Metallic models have a minty decorative dash panel, Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White, Platinum Quartz, and Polymetal Grey cars get 'pure white' details, and all other exterior colors mix with mirror black finish.
Meanwhile, Homura and Homura Aka Mazda2 models feature sportiness at the core with a black honeycomb grille with red-accented tab, gloss black door mirrors, 16-inch black alloy wheels, and a black shark fin roof antenna, plus a gloss black roof for the Aka grade. The cockpit has black cloth seats with red accents and a black gloss dash panel with contrasting red details on the vents for Homura. The Homura Aka features include black half leather seats with red accents, soft touch black dash panel with red stitching, and heated leather steering wheel with red stitching.
The 2023 Mazda2 range kicks off with the 75 ps (74 hp) and 90 ps Centre-Line, followed by the 90 ps (89 hp) Homura and Exclusive-Line, with the latter offered both with manual and automatic transmissions. Homura Aka can be specified with 90 ps or 115 ps (113 hp) 1.5-liter e-Skyactiv G engines, and units equipped with the manual transmission also feature Mazda's M Hybrid mild-hybrid system. Standard perks include the Mazda G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) system, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, cruise control, integrated Bluetooth, and climate control, among others.
