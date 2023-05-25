Updated Mazda3 Makes the VW Golf Look Expensive Down Under

Last month, Mazda dropped the first details about the updated Mazda3 in its home market and Australia. More recently, they took to the internet to release the full pricing details of the entire range Down Under, which comprises no less than eleven trim levels.
For the most basic version of the hatchback, which features the brand's Skyactiv G 2.0-liter gasoline engine (G20), Mazda is asking a minimum of AU$30,320 (equaling US$19,910), excluding on-road and delivery costs. A quick look on Volkswagen's official website reveals the 1.4L TSI Golf is offered from AU$40,105 (US$26,335) driveaway.
Following the entry-level Pure are the Pure Vision, Evolve, Evolve Vision, Touring, and Touring Vision. These pack the same engine as the base grade, and they kick off at AU$32,320 (US$21,223), AU$31,870 (US$20,928), AU$33,870 (US$22,241), AU$34,520 (US$22,668), and AU$36,520 (US$23,981), respectively.
Getting the 2.5-liter Skyactiv G gasoline unit (G25) means upgrading to the Evolve SP, which can be yours from AU$34,520 (US$22,668). The Evolve SP Vision is AU$2,000 (US$1,313) pricier, and for the GT and GT Vision, you will have to pay at least AU$38,420 (US$25,229) and AU$39,920 (US$26,214), respectively. The top-of-the-line Astina has a recommended retail price of AU$42,320 (US$27,790). All versions of the compact car use a six-speed automatic transmission. The Mazda3 Sedan costs the same as the Hatch across the range.
Mazda's 2023 Mazda3 Hatch and Sedan can be ordered in a new exterior shade called Ceramic Metallic, which replaces Sonic Silver in the eight-color palette. The company mentions stuff such as the wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and USB-C ports on the G20 Touring grades and above. The G25 GT and above feature the 10.25-inch infotainment system, shared with the high-riding CX-5, CX-8, and CX-9, and this feature can be equipped to the G20 Pure and G20 Evolve courtesy of the optional Vision Technology Package.
Other highlights of the car mentioned by Mazda in the original press release dropped in early April include the My Mazda app that allows users to remotely start the engine by using their smartphones. They can also pre-heat or pre-cool the cabin. Moreover, they will get speed notifications based on the pre-set data that is stored in the cloud. The audio and visual alerts of the driver monitoring system and the pedestrian detection are other novelties.
A month has passed since Mazda detailed the updated Mazda3 for JDM and Australia, and we are still trying to find out when these changes will apply to the North American and European versions of the car. Nevertheless, that will probably happen sooner rather than later, considering the fresh hatch and sedan will go on sale Down Under in July. If we were to guess, we'd say Europe and North America will get their updated Mazda3 in the third quarter of the year.
