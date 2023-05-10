This 2002 Mazda MX-5 Special Edition Proves That the Miata Is Always the Answer

The time has come to swallow my pride and talk about the forbidden Japanese car, the Miata. I've said before that the Miata is an overrated, dull car that doesn't deserve the hype it has around it. But things have changed, so let's see why and take a look at why I might have exaggerated when laying it on the Miata.
First of all, what changed in my perspective? I've driven a few Miatas before, but for short and really calm drives, and they are good cars, but they left me feeling a little disappointed knowing how people all over the internet put them on a pedestal. But, recently, I had the opportunity to drive an NB Miata for almost a week, and now I am spending my time looking for one to buy.
I absolutely loved the days I spent with the little roadster, even though it was just the 1.6-liter (98 ci) model. So, let’s take a look at why it left such a strong impression on me. But, before getting to the car itself, we should glance over its history and how it came to be. I should also add, to avoid confusion, that Miata and MX-5 are the same thing; it's just that Miata, which is German for "prize" or "reward, was the name used for the American market.
Back in the '60s, Americans fell in love with the British roadster and the idea of a low-to-the-ground, freeing, and fun-to-drive machine. Yes, Americans love their prized muscle and pony cars, but the idea of elegance and simplicity offered by these British cars opened up the market for them in the States.
This proposal, unfortunately, didn't get put in motion right away. That said, in 1981, Bob Hall got a pretty sweet gig: a product planning position at Mazda USA. He met once again with mister Yamamoto, which gave Hall the green light to start working on the project. This development spiraled into a sort of brawl between Mazda USA and their Japanese colleagues.
The project from the House of the Rising Sun was a front-engine, front-wheel drive design – boring. On the other hand, Hall's team waxed lyrical about the original roadster formula, so they proposed the Duo 101 design – a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive layout.
These two designs, which were only put on paper, were judged in 1984, and the next round of this Kumite was fought with full-scale clay models. This time, the Duo 101 won the battle, and a prototype, named the V705 was built in 1985 with a fiberglass body inspired by the '60s Lotus Elan, wrapped around a 1.4-liter (85 ci) engine from the Mazda Familia.
On the outside, the NB looks a little more streamlined than its predecessor, but, unfortunately, it loses one of the best things about the Miata – the pop-up headlights. In their place came some meaner-looking ones, and, for the Special Edition we have here today, they have a bezel around them, a bezel which can also be found on the taillights.
A Blazing Yellow Mica paint, both a soft black top and a color-matching removable hard top, makes it stand out even more. This Special Edition also has some special things over the normal NB, with a front air dam, bigger side skirts, and a decklid spoiler making it a little more aggressive. Finishing up the outside is a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, behind which you'll find anti-lock disk brakes on all four corners.
Moving on to the inside, the rather small cabin is dominated by two bucket seats upholstered in black leather. Upon sitting in the driver seat, you'll find a leather-wrapped Nardi steering wheel, which fronts a tachometer with a 7,000 rpm redline and a 150-mph (240 kph) speedometer. Surprisingly, for such a small car focused on the pleasure of driving, comfort amenities are plentiful. It has cruise control, air-conditioning, a Bose sound system, and keyless entry.
After the NB, the third iteration of the Miata grew heavier, but both the NC and the ND generations kept the fun-having, carefree attitude of the past. Now, if you want to have this much fun, get ready to overpay a little. Yes, Miatas are overpriced, and that is the singular thing I dislike about them. Now, if you really, really want a Miata, this particular Special Edition is up at auction in Las Vegas, Nevada – come on, what better place? It has 48,000 miles (77,000 kilometers) on the clock, and right now, it sits at 4,100 dollars with seven days left on the auction. It has had only one owner, and it comes with a clean Michigan title.
