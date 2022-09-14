2024 Ford Mustang Teased One Last Time, Jimmy Fallon Is Impressed

The next-generation Ford Mustang is set to be revealed today, but until that happens, the folks over at the Blue Oval brand have planned one last teaser video. It was all a part of the #MustangStampede series, and the Dearborn brand brought out a celebrity to help woo audiences into being extra curious about the new 'stang.
Jimmy Fallon got to see the next-gen Mustang ahead of us, and he received a private tour of the vehicle by Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford Motor Company. While this was a private presentation, the people at Ford, along with the camera and editing crew, were careful to hide everything about the new Mustang in the video.
For example, whenever Jim Farley introduced or explained something to Jimmy Fallon, the video added engine revving sounds to cover the information. We hope to see the unedited version of the video later, once the next-gen Ford Mustang is unveiled.
Despite covering the entire body in blurred-out pixels, we can still see that the next-gen Mustang will come in a coupe format and that the body of this example is painted silver or gray. As Jimmy Fallon observed and struggled to contain his enthusiasm, the biggest change comes in the interior.
It is unclear what Fallon was referring to at the time, but since the comedian and TV presenter was looking in the area where the gauge cluster and multimedia screen sit, we expect that part to feature the described change.
We can observe that Fallon is amazed by the level of detail that he noticed in the interior, and Ford does let a part of a sentence said by Jim Farley to be heard.
In that statement, Jim Farley noted that “our industry is going digital,” which may mean that the gauge clusters have become all digital, or that some entirely new features were implemented in the multimedia unit. It could also mean both, so just wait for the unveiling of the next-gen Mustang to see what they were talking about.
In any case, even with blurred out seats, we can still spot the cup holders from the current gen Mustang on the center console, so at least that part has not changed.
Hear that? Something big is coming. @jimmyfallon #MustangStampede pic.twitter.com/UPQm73ROy7— Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) September 13, 2022