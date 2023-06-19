RTR's 2024 Ford Mustang Parts Are Some of the First Custom Bits Available for the S650

The original Ford Mustang was introduced during the spring of 1964, just a few days after the Plymouth Barracuda but remained heralded as the originator of the pony car movement. Of course, the cult following was established not just with help from the OEM lot but also through significant motorsport and aftermarket efforts.
Truth be told, we should not be surprised that each subsequent generation has added fuel to the fire of owning the best Mustang to stand out in a crowd. And folks have been adamant about attacking every perceivable niche – from making the little pony car a monster at the local quarter-mile dragstrip to impressing the audience with its tricked-out looks. If you are a fan of the latter category and don't have many options for the S650 iteration, then we recommend taking a look at what Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s outlet RTR Vehicles has to offer.
The drift champion's company has a long history with Ford, so no wonder they are among the first to come out with aftermarket ideas for the seventh generation Mustang, "featuring aggressive design and aesthetic enhancements to the already superior" pony and muscle car. By the way, not long ago, Vaughn's RTR showcased a customized take on the seventh-gen 2024 Ford Mustang (S650) called RTR Spec 2, which could take the model to the next level for $12,495 above MSRP.
But they were a bit too optimistic in their assessment that Ford would kick off S650 Mustang deliveries during the summer, as it turns out. Well, now they are doing a minor retcon with the announcement of the availability of separate 2024+ Ford Mustang RTR parts – which will be ready for grabs sometime soon. There are no less than nine new arrivals (pricing and availability have not been confirmed yet) if you do not want the complete RTR Spec 2 look or just want to fiddle with them and mix/match only your personal favorites.
The highlights include stuff like the RTR upper grille with the signature LEDs ($629.99), with the parts made of ASA plastic and "a cutting-edge Signature LED lighting system;" the RTR decklid spoiler ($349.99) with "a duckbill-style design to enhance the car's aggressive lines, engineered with precision, fitting without the need for permanent modifications," or the lower grille, corner grilles, hood vent, rear quarter splitters, chin splitter, and rocker splitters. For now, there are no enhancements for the cabin, as well.
On the other hand, the choice of wheels is likely also good enough for the S650, not just its predecessor. And, of course, the latter also includes the RTR Tech 7 forged Mustang wheelset, which has a starting MSRP of $3,866.66. Here's hoping they will also come out to play with a few tricks for what is hiding under the hood, and soon!
