2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Brings Technology Upgrades, Bold New Infotainment System

Ford is testing the refreshed F-150 prototypes in the wild, providing a good opportunity for our photographers to reveal their secrets. Thanks to their inquiring eyes, we know that Ford is preparing a new infotainment system for its facelifted bestseller.
Despite intense pressure from rival General Motors, Ford retains the U.S. truck sales crown thanks to the successful F-Series lineup. Recently boosted with the release of the refreshed Super Duty lineup, which Ford says recorded 10,000 orders per day, the F-Series trucks remain the go-to choice for hundreds of thousands of customers every year. The bread-and-butter F-150 is the most successful, as America’s best-selling vehicle for 41 years in a row.
To keep its track record clean, Ford intends to boost the F-150 appeal with a mid-life refresh. Just in time for the 2024 model year, the updated F-150 prototypes are already testing various new features in the wild, as evidenced by our latest pictures. As is usually the case, this update would not change much regarding the overall design, with the front and rear cues and lights likely to be the most visible changes. This is why camouflage is usually present around these areas, a measure aimed more at preserving the surprise for the reveal night than keeping things secret.
Expect a new grille design and new headlights at the front, while the back will get Lightning-inspired taillights. Ford is not even trying to hide them and is instead more concerned with the tailgate. Rumor has it that the Blue Oval will join the GM and Ram Trucks ranks with a multifunctional tailgate offering creative ways of accessing the bed. The real magic happens on the inside, though, and thanks to our lucky photographer, we get a rare glimpse at the new infotainment unit.
The dashboard is still heavily camouflaged, although, for a moment, the tester pulled it back to change something in the infotainment system’s menus. That was enough to reveal the biggest change coming to the F-150, the portrait-oriented center stack display. That’s not surprising, considering how Ford considers the F-150 Lightning a model for the upcoming refresh.
As you know, the electric truck features a 15.5-inch vertically oriented display, and it looks like it will also make its way to the ICE versions. This huge vertical screen debuted on the Mustang Mach-E and was later adopted by the Ford Expedition as part of its mid-life refresh. As such, the F-150 will likely have it, albeit not on all trims. But that’s not all because a closer look at the picture reveals that the multimedia interface is also changing. This makes sense, considering the recent partnership with Google.
The 15.5-inch display integration on the F-150 Lightning and Expedition shows the screen top extending above the dashboard. Nevertheless, the center display on our prototype appears to be fully integrated into the dashboard design, with physical buttons placed on top of it. This might indicate that Ford has a brand-new dashboard prepared for the F-150 refresh, with changes going far deeper than the infotainment system. Considering that the screen would extend lower into the center console, Ford would also likely opt for a shift-by-wire system to avoid unnecessary clutter.
To keep its track record clean, Ford intends to boost the F-150 appeal with a mid-life refresh. Just in time for the 2024 model year, the updated F-150 prototypes are already testing various new features in the wild, as evidenced by our latest pictures. As is usually the case, this update would not change much regarding the overall design, with the front and rear cues and lights likely to be the most visible changes. This is why camouflage is usually present around these areas, a measure aimed more at preserving the surprise for the reveal night than keeping things secret.
Expect a new grille design and new headlights at the front, while the back will get Lightning-inspired taillights. Ford is not even trying to hide them and is instead more concerned with the tailgate. Rumor has it that the Blue Oval will join the GM and Ram Trucks ranks with a multifunctional tailgate offering creative ways of accessing the bed. The real magic happens on the inside, though, and thanks to our lucky photographer, we get a rare glimpse at the new infotainment unit.
The dashboard is still heavily camouflaged, although, for a moment, the tester pulled it back to change something in the infotainment system’s menus. That was enough to reveal the biggest change coming to the F-150, the portrait-oriented center stack display. That’s not surprising, considering how Ford considers the F-150 Lightning a model for the upcoming refresh.
As you know, the electric truck features a 15.5-inch vertically oriented display, and it looks like it will also make its way to the ICE versions. This huge vertical screen debuted on the Mustang Mach-E and was later adopted by the Ford Expedition as part of its mid-life refresh. As such, the F-150 will likely have it, albeit not on all trims. But that’s not all because a closer look at the picture reveals that the multimedia interface is also changing. This makes sense, considering the recent partnership with Google.
The 15.5-inch display integration on the F-150 Lightning and Expedition shows the screen top extending above the dashboard. Nevertheless, the center display on our prototype appears to be fully integrated into the dashboard design, with physical buttons placed on top of it. This might indicate that Ford has a brand-new dashboard prepared for the F-150 refresh, with changes going far deeper than the infotainment system. Considering that the screen would extend lower into the center console, Ford would also likely opt for a shift-by-wire system to avoid unnecessary clutter.