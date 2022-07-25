2023 Ford F-150 Exterior Color Options Confirmed, Two Finishes Deleted

The F-150 lost Smoked Quartz Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Space White Metallic from the color palette for model year 2023. FoMoCo spruces things up with four new finishes, namely Area 51 Blue, Avalanche, Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat, and Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.
In addition to the order guide, this information has been confirmed on the Dearborn-based automaker’s Dealer Connection website. The remainder of the color palette consists of Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Atlas Blue Metallic, Code Orange, Stone Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Antimatter Blue Metallic, Iconic Silver Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Race Red, Agate Black Metallic, as well as the elegant Oxford White.
Coming courtesy of F150Gen14.com, the pictured screenshot mentions four additional cost finishes: Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, and Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat. What else has changed for the 2023 model year?
The most anticipated novelty is the introduction of the Raptor R, a supercharged V8-engined overlander that packs 700 horsepower at 6,650 revolutions per minute and 640 pound-feet (868 Nm) at 4,250 revolutions per minute. The off-road leviathan comes exclusively with 37-inch tires.
The introduction of the Raptor R is joined by the Raptor R-specific equipment group 802A. Speaking of which, the Ford Motor Company has deleted the base equipment groups of the V6-engined Raptor, Tremor, Lariat, and XL trim levels. This, in turn, will understandably lead to higher sticker prices.
Last, but certainly not least, the second-largest automaker in the United States of America has introduced the Heritage and Rattler packs. Essentially a two-tone visual package, the Heritage is available only on the XLT. It promises “a modern take on the timeless 1970s and 1980s two-tone exterior paint offerings.” The XL-based Rattler gets rattlesnake-inspired graphics, FX4 pack goodies for enhanced off-road capability and standard 4WD.
