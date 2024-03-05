2024 Dodge Charger Sedan vs 2023 Dodge Charger Comparison: Moving the Yardstick

More than 4.3 million units of the L-platform Charger, Challenger, and 300 were produced between 2004 and 2023 at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Canada. During this period, Chrysler was known as DaimlerChrysler, Chrysler LLC, the Chrysler Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and – since the beginning of 2021 – the Stellantis group.

34 photos Photo: Dodge / edited