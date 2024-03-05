2024 Dodge Charger Sedan vs 2023 Dodge Charger Comparison: Moving the Yardstick

More than 4.3 million units of the L-platform Charger, Challenger, and 300 were produced between 2004 and 2023 at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Canada. During this period, Chrysler was known as DaimlerChrysler, Chrysler LLC, the Chrysler Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and – since the beginning of 2021 – the Stellantis group.
It should come as no surprise that Chrysler's L-platform sweetheart is the Charger, which totaled 1.8 million of the aforementioned 4.3 million units. The 2024 model, however, is a completely different animal from its forerunner. Now based on a Stellantis-developed platform, the newcomer has been designed from the outset as a replacement for both the L-platform Challenger and Charger. The three-door liftback is coming in late 2024 and the five-door sedan is due in the first quarter of 2025.
First and foremost, let's kick this off with dimensions. To be assembled at the Windsor Assembly Plant rather than Brampton, the 2024 model is listed by Dodge measures up to 206.6 inches (5,248 millimeters) from end to end as opposed to 201.0 inches (5,105 millimeters) for the 2023 Charger Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat, and SRT Hellcat Redeye. There's no difference between the wheelbase of the all-new Charger sedan and coupe: 121.0 inches (3,074 millimeters) versus 120.0 inches (3,048 millimeters) for model year 2023.
As a brief refresher, Chrysler discontinued the L-platform Charger, Challenger, and 300 in December 2023. Underpinned by the STLA Large multi-energy platform, the Charger also happens to be wider than its predecessor. Without the side mirrors, both the R/T and Scat Pack measure 79.8 inches (2,027.8 millimeters) compared to 78.3 (1,989) between the rear flares of the previous generation.
Dubbed Charger Daytona in all-electric form, the 2024 has been confirmed with turbocharged inline-six power as well. The combustion-engined versions are called Charger SIXPACK S.O. and Charger SIXPACK H.O., with S.O. and H.O. standing for standard- and high-output versions of the 3.0-liter engine. Advertised as the Hurricane, the straight-six mill belts out 420 horsepower from the outset and 550 horsepower in its punchiest guise.
Chrysler hasn't said a word about a manual transmission, and the Auburn Hills-based automaker didn't confirm the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission carrying over from the L-platform Charger either. In any case, you can think of the SIXPACK H.O. as the indirect successor of the 5.7-liter HEMI, whereas the SIXPACK H.O. replaces the 6.4-liter HEMI. The free-breathing V8s are rated at 370 horsepower and 485 horsepower.
How do they compare to the 2023 Dodge Charger? The R/T slots between the 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI, for it packs 456 horsepower as standard or 496 horsepower in PowerShot mode. Think of it as an overboost function that provides an additional 40 horsepower for 15 seconds at a time. The R/T also sports the Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade kit as standard, with said kit enabling those 40 ponies.
The Scat Pack flaunts 630 horsepower or 670 horsepower, and – surely enough – it comes with the Direct Connection Stage 2 upgrade kit. When it comes to peak torque, the dual-motor powertrains are good for 404 and 627 pound-feet (548 and 850 Nm), respectively, according to Dodge. These numbers put the R/T and Scat Pack well above their 2023 equivalents, with Dodge claiming Hellcat Redeye levels of performance for the Scat Pack.
By the way, the stage kits will become optional in 2025. As per the Environmental Protection Agency, the old Charger's driving range is anything between 278 miles (447 kilometers) for the wide-bodied Hellcat and 426 miles (686 kilometers) for the base trim with the 3.6-liter Pentastar. Regardless of engine, the 2023 model can take 18.5 gallons (that would be 70 liters) of high-octane dinosaur juice.
As of March 2024, we don't know the fuel tank capacity of the redesigned Charger. But we do know that both the R/T and Scat Pack come with a 100.5-kWh battery and an 11-kW onboard charger. From a usable capacity of 93.9 kilowatt hours, the Charger Daytona R/T should be good for 317 miles (510 kilometers) between charging stops. The Scat Pack is estimated at 260 miles (418 kilometers).
The Scat Pack is slower still, topping 134 miles per hour (216 kilometers per hour). Dodge further promises 3.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour and 11.5 seconds in the quarter mile. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8-engined and 807-horsepower 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Redeye Jailbreak needs 3.6 and 11.5 seconds, respectively. The most powerful combustion-engined Charger of all time tips the scales at 4,594 pounds (2,084 kilograms).
Now that the naturally aspirated HEMI and supercharged Hellcat are gone from the Charger's engine lineup, will the older gents in the market for a muscle sedan be alienated by the inline-six and zero-emission powertrains? Dodge may be promising Hellcat levels of sound intensity from the so-called Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, but in truth, nothing compares to a bellowing V8 with pushrods and hemispherical combustion chambers.
What boggles the mind is that Dodge's completely redesigned Charger is longer and wider than a Euro-spec W223 with the standard wheelbase. Over in the United States and a handful of other markets, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class features a longer wheelbase by default. Speaking of the German luxury sedan, the most plebeian of powertrains available is a turbocharged inline-six. Guess what?
Both retro and thoroughly modern as far as exterior design is concerned, the 2024 Dodge Charger sedan further sweetens the deal with two 400-volt electric powertrains: R/T and Scat Pack. Later on, a high-performance setup will be launched under the SRT Banshee moniker. Unfortunately, the Dodge brand hasn't released any numbers for the SRT Banshee.
This, in turn, means that the SRT Banshee is Dodge's replacement for the Challenger SRT Demon. Unfortunately, the Charger was never offered in Demon spec. One can imagine over 800 horsepower from the SRT Banshee. Chief executive officer Tim Kuniskis let it slip that a two-speed transmission is on the menu for the 800-volt land missile, with first gear intended for better acceleration from a standstill and second gear for better efficiency.
In ideal conditions, the R/T hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers) per hour in 4.7 seconds. Not bad for a car that weighs 5,838 pounds (2,648 kilograms) as a coupe. The quarter mile is dealt with in 13.1 seconds, and the top speed is 137 miles per hour (220 kilometers per hour). It goes without saying the previous generation is much lighter and that the V6-engined Charger is faster, but remember that the R/T doesn't have any gears to speak of.
