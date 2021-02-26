2024 Aston Martin DBX PHEV Confirmed, Two New Variants Inbound

After a near-death experience in 2020 over plummeting profits and shares, Aston Martin Lagonda was rescued by an influx of cash from Lawrence Stroll. The billionaire and a consortium of partners also own the Aston Martin Formula 1 team, previously known as Racing Point and Force India.
Things have started to stabilize again, but the British automaker won’t survive too long if Stroll doesn’t do a hell of a good job as executive chairman. His main helper is Tobias Moers, the man who headed Mercedes-AMG from October 2013 and August 2020. Both men know that Aston Martin needs to sell more vehicles to stay afloat, which is why the DBX will soon be available in two new derivatives, according to Autocar.
Speaking to the cited publication, Moers confirmed them for the 3rd quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022. He didn’t go into detail, but we already know that Aston Martin is considering a coupe-SUV option and a seven-seat layout for the interior. This information comes courtesy of industrial designer Marek Reichman, the automaker’s chief creative officer.
The big news, however, is that “a plug-in hybrid with a reasonable electric range is in the works.” The DBX PHEV will arrive by 2024 according to the cited publication, most likely in the first half of 2023 as a 2024 model.
Still, one has to ask himself what kind of powertrain the ultra-luxury sport utility vehicle will use. Considering that Aston Martin Lagonda relies on Mercedes-AMG for V8 powerplants, I guess the answer is pretty obvious.
The S-Class 580 e doesn’t fit the bill because it features a six-cylinder engine. If you ask me, the V8-centric system in the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 e will be used for the most fuel-efficient DBX of them all. This bad boy offers up to 816 PS (805 horsepower), which is more than adequate for elevating the otherwise dull DBX to the super-SUV realm.
