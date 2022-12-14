2023 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey Has Some Black on It Too

Volkswagen is gearing up for the next spring in the northern hemisphere by introducing a new limited edition version of the T-Roc Cabriolet. It is named the T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey, and deliveries are expected to commence in February 2023.
Following in the footsteps of last year’s T-Roc Edition Blue, the new T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey is capped at 999 units, and has a price advantage of up to €1,400 ($1,481) in its home market, Volkswagen says. Getting the Edition Plus variant will bump that advantage by another €1,000 ($1,058), and pricing starts at €46,470 ($49,174) for the Edition, and €51,600 ($54,602) for the Edition Plus.
Offered in Indium Grey, with a matte clear coat, the new model comes in the R-line specification, and features the Black Style design package. Black door handles, T-Roc lettering at the rear, trim strips, side mirror casings, and rear spoiler are included, and it rides on black 18-inch Grange Hill wheels. Were you perhaps hoping for some upgrades inside? Well, then you’ll be disappointed to learn that they drew the line at the alloys.
Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean that it is not well-equipped, as it has standard LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, Discover Media navigation system with Streaming and Internet, and Winter Package with heated steering wheel. The Driver Assist Package brings Side Assist, Lane Assist, and Travel Assist, a semi-autonomous driving function. A reversing camera is obviously part of the standard gear.
Getting the Edition Plus variant means enjoying additional stuff on the T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey, such as the 19-inch Suzuka alloys, with a black look, Discover Pro navigation system, premium audio signed by Beats, and adaptive chassis control. Both versions of the limited edition open-top crossover are powered by the same engine, VW says, a 1.5-liter gasoline unit, making 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW).
Offered in Indium Grey, with a matte clear coat, the new model comes in the R-line specification, and features the Black Style design package. Black door handles, T-Roc lettering at the rear, trim strips, side mirror casings, and rear spoiler are included, and it rides on black 18-inch Grange Hill wheels. Were you perhaps hoping for some upgrades inside? Well, then you’ll be disappointed to learn that they drew the line at the alloys.
Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean that it is not well-equipped, as it has standard LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, Discover Media navigation system with Streaming and Internet, and Winter Package with heated steering wheel. The Driver Assist Package brings Side Assist, Lane Assist, and Travel Assist, a semi-autonomous driving function. A reversing camera is obviously part of the standard gear.
Getting the Edition Plus variant means enjoying additional stuff on the T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey, such as the 19-inch Suzuka alloys, with a black look, Discover Pro navigation system, premium audio signed by Beats, and adaptive chassis control. Both versions of the limited edition open-top crossover are powered by the same engine, VW says, a 1.5-liter gasoline unit, making 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW).