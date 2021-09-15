2021 VW T-Roc Cabriolet R-Line Edition Blue Is One Costly Open-Top Crossover

Volkswagen has decided to ignore the facelifted T-Roc family that’s just around the corner, launching a special edition of the open-top model. Named the T-Roc Cabriolet R-Line Edition Blue, it is limited to 800 copies and is already up for grabs in Germany.
The highlight of the build is the Matte Ravenna Blue paintwork, which represents a premiere for the model. It is contrasted by black elements such as the door handles and rear spoiler, and complemented by the Black Style package, which brings dark 18-inch alloys, grille trim, side mirror caps and tailpipe, in addition to a few glossy black accents inside.
Offered in the Edition and Edition Plus specifications, the new T-Roc Cabriolet R-Line Edition Blue has a starting price of €42,565 (equal to $50,287) and €47,490 ($56,105) respectively, in its home market. VW claims that the extras represent price advantages of €1,350 ($1,595) and €2,350 ($2,776) respectively.
Choosing the Equipment variant will get you the Digital Cockpit Pro, Discoverer Media infotainment system and App Connect with embedded Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features a heated multi-function steering wheel, two-zone climate control, center armrest, LED headlights and Park Assist that can automatically steer it into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces.
Sitting on black 19-inch wheels from VW R, the Edition Plus version of the T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Blue gets the Dynamic Chassis Control. Other standard items include the Comfort smartphone interface, wireless charging pad, voice control, BeatsAudio premium sound system, Vienna leather package, keyless access, anti-theft alarm and proactive occupant protection system.
No matter which one you go for, both are offered with the same engine. The powertrain of choice is the 1.5-liter TSI gasoline unit, which produces 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW). It works in conjunction with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers the thrust to the front wheels.
