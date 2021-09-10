2022 VW T-Roc, T-Roc R Leave Little to the Imagination in New Spy Shots

Volkswagen thought that by choosing not to put any camo on the facelifted T-Roc and T-Roc R during road testing, they might fly under the radar. Little did they know that our spy photographers were nearby and wouldn’t fall for this trickery.
Spotted with no psychedelic stickers on its body, the 2022 VW T-Roc reveals a few minimal styling changes compared to its predecessor, which will soon blow four candles off its birthday cake.
The prototype has a tweaked grille, new pattern for the headlights, and modified bumper, with reshaped DRLs, larger air intake in the middle, and fake skid plate trim. The rear bumper was slightly updated, alongside the diffuser, and taillights that appear to have new graphics. It still has fake exhaust pipes and plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body.
Changes for the 2022 T-Roc R, which was spied testing next to the regular model, are similar. The sporty variant has discreet updates at both ends that revolve around the shape of the bumpers and graphics of the lighting units. The R badge was moved from the left side of the tailgate to the middle, right under the corporate logo, and the quad exhaust pipes, which are real, are visible from under the diffuser.
As it will have to comply with the latest emission regulations, the 2022 T-Roc family might get a few powertrain updates. It’s still unknown whether some engines will be dropped, but one thing is certain: the R will remain the range-topping model. The current one uses a 2.0 TSI gasoline mill, with 296 bhp (300 PS / 221 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, matched to a seven-speed DSG and 4Motion AWD.
It is quite possible that the facelifted T-Roc will premiere before the end of 2021 or early next year, and the R variant will likely follow it not long after.
The prototype has a tweaked grille, new pattern for the headlights, and modified bumper, with reshaped DRLs, larger air intake in the middle, and fake skid plate trim. The rear bumper was slightly updated, alongside the diffuser, and taillights that appear to have new graphics. It still has fake exhaust pipes and plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body.
Changes for the 2022 T-Roc R, which was spied testing next to the regular model, are similar. The sporty variant has discreet updates at both ends that revolve around the shape of the bumpers and graphics of the lighting units. The R badge was moved from the left side of the tailgate to the middle, right under the corporate logo, and the quad exhaust pipes, which are real, are visible from under the diffuser.
As it will have to comply with the latest emission regulations, the 2022 T-Roc family might get a few powertrain updates. It’s still unknown whether some engines will be dropped, but one thing is certain: the R will remain the range-topping model. The current one uses a 2.0 TSI gasoline mill, with 296 bhp (300 PS / 221 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, matched to a seven-speed DSG and 4Motion AWD.
It is quite possible that the facelifted T-Roc will premiere before the end of 2021 or early next year, and the R variant will likely follow it not long after.