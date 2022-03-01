2022 VW T-Roc Cabriolet Is More Expensive Than the Bigger Tiguan

Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the Volkswagen T-Roc and T-Roc Cabriolet have now launched in Germany, with updated design inside and out, and several powertrain options, including diesels.
Pricing for the T-Roc, equipped with the 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW) 1.0-liter gasoline engine, kicks off at €23,495 (equal to $26,295). The T-Roc Cabriolet, packing the same mill, is available from €31,850 ($35,645), which makes it €1,225 ($1,370) pricier than the bigger Tiguan.
Other powertrain options include the 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) 1.5-liter TSI, and 190 ps (187 hp / 140 kW) 2.0-liter TSI with standard all-wheel drive. Diesel options comprise the 2.0-liter TDI, in two outputs, making 115 ps (113 hp / 85 kW) and 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW). Front-wheel drive is standard when getting the T-Roc with the oil burners, but the punchier version can be specified with the 4Motion system as an option.
Among the standard equipment offered across the range are the smaller infotainment screen and Digital Cockpit. Front Assist, and Lane Assist are offered at no extra cost too, and customers can specify their T-Roc with the IQ.Drive Travel Assist and predictive cruise control that enables assisted driving at speeds up to 210 kph (130 mph) at an extra cost. The Side Assist and Park Assist functions have been extended as well, Volkswagen claims, and speaking of optional gear, the LED Matrix headlights fall into this category, too.
Featuring a rag top that opens at the push of a button in 9 seconds and closes in 11, the T-Roc Cabriolet has space for four occupants, and a 284-liter (10 cu-ft) cargo area. The 1.0- and 1.5-liter gasoline engines are available for this model, making 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW) and 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW), respectively.
The T-Roc R will expand the family, with its 2.0-liter turbo-four, rated at 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), which will enable it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds, and a 250 kph (155 mph) maximum speed.
