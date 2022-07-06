2023 Skoda Kamiq Spied in a Premiere, Tiger Nose-Like Grille Probably Makes Kia Jealous

After their official foray into the modern crossover world with the mid-size Kodiaq back in 2016, followed by the compact Karoq one year later, Skoda launched a subcompact high-rider in 2019, dubbed the Kamiq.
Sharing Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 platform with the VW Polo, T-Cross, and SEAT Arona, among others, the Skoda Kamiq received a few updates for the 2022 model year, meant to keep it on the competitive side of the segment until the mid-cycle refresh. And speaking of the latter, it has now started testing in the open, in prototype form.
The split-lighting signature up front isn’t going anywhere, as it still has a pair of LED DRLs, with the main clusters, otherwise hidden away beneath the camouflage here, sitting below. The grille has been updated, and it kind of looks like Kia’s tiger-nose proposal seen on some older cars. The bumper is all-new, and features side air intakes, and a wide lower grille.
By the looks of it, the profile hasn’t been changed at all. It has the same silhouette, door handles, side mirror caps, and side skirts as before, yet it might get new wheels. At the back, it sports a new tailgate-mounted spoiler, and different taillights. The bumper and diffuser are also fresh, and as you can see from the pictures taken by our spy photographers, and shared in the gallery above, the reflectors were repositioned.
We still don’t know what they will do to the cabin for the facelifted iteration of the Kamiq, but it is likely that it will feature at least new software for the digital dials, and infotainment system, and maybe new upholstery and trim options. The engine family should largely carry over without any major interventions. The unveiling date is obviously unknown at this point, though it could premiere toward the end of the year, or in the first half of 2023.
The split-lighting signature up front isn’t going anywhere, as it still has a pair of LED DRLs, with the main clusters, otherwise hidden away beneath the camouflage here, sitting below. The grille has been updated, and it kind of looks like Kia’s tiger-nose proposal seen on some older cars. The bumper is all-new, and features side air intakes, and a wide lower grille.
By the looks of it, the profile hasn’t been changed at all. It has the same silhouette, door handles, side mirror caps, and side skirts as before, yet it might get new wheels. At the back, it sports a new tailgate-mounted spoiler, and different taillights. The bumper and diffuser are also fresh, and as you can see from the pictures taken by our spy photographers, and shared in the gallery above, the reflectors were repositioned.
We still don’t know what they will do to the cabin for the facelifted iteration of the Kamiq, but it is likely that it will feature at least new software for the digital dials, and infotainment system, and maybe new upholstery and trim options. The engine family should largely carry over without any major interventions. The unveiling date is obviously unknown at this point, though it could premiere toward the end of the year, or in the first half of 2023.