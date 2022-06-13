2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition Salutes the New World

Porsche has dropped the veils off a special 992 developed exclusively for the North American market. Set to launch at the end of the year, it is dubbed the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition and sports a few upgrades inside and out that set it apart from the regular Carrera GTS Cabriolet.
One of the most important changes is the Azure Blue 356 paint finish, inspired by the one of the 1953 356 America Roadster, revived and reserved for this special model. It has a Satin Black windshield frame, White decals with Guards Red accents that read ‘America’ on the doors, and special finish for the usual badging.
Even the wheels sport a special hue, with the interior part of the spokes having a White look, the outermost flat surfaces finished in Silver, and a Guards Red pinstripe along the edge providing contrast. If you look behind them, then you will see the Black Porsche-branded brake calipers, part of the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes available as an option, with the cast iron brakes being the standard offering.
The active suspension is standard, lowering the ride height by 10 mm (0.4 in), and the Sport Exhaust, and Sport Chrono Package are included, too. For the rear axle steering, customers will have to pay more. To no one’s surprise, power is supplied by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine shared with the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, making 473 horsepower (480 ps / 353 kW) and 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque. Mated to a seven-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, it enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 4.1 seconds in the standard car, when optioned with the Sport Chrono Package, and a 192 mph (309 kph) top speed.
Backlit door sill plates commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 356 America Roadster greet users upon opening the doors. The interior features black leather upholstery, Guards Red seatbelts, cross stitching in Guards Red, surround stitching in Pebble Grey, and two-tone stitching on the center console, with ‘America’ embossing. The tachometer and instrument cluster have a white finish, and the heated GT Sport steering wheel is included.
Optionally, customers can get the Extended Interior Package, with 12 o’clock marking in Guards Red on the steering wheel, two-tone stitching on the shift boot, gear pattern on the manual lever in Guards Red, and additional colorful accents and stitching. The special floor mats are part of this bundle, together with the Azure Blue 356-finished key, complete with the leather pouch that features two-tone stitching and ‘America’ embossment.
Porsche’s 2023 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will start arriving at dealers nationwide in late 2022. The exact number that will be produced is unknown, and interested parties are looking at an MSRP of $184,920, before the $1,450 destination, $35,420 more than the standard 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. Getting it with the Extended Interior Package will bump the price to $192,430, before destination.
Even the wheels sport a special hue, with the interior part of the spokes having a White look, the outermost flat surfaces finished in Silver, and a Guards Red pinstripe along the edge providing contrast. If you look behind them, then you will see the Black Porsche-branded brake calipers, part of the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes available as an option, with the cast iron brakes being the standard offering.
The active suspension is standard, lowering the ride height by 10 mm (0.4 in), and the Sport Exhaust, and Sport Chrono Package are included, too. For the rear axle steering, customers will have to pay more. To no one’s surprise, power is supplied by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine shared with the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, making 473 horsepower (480 ps / 353 kW) and 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque. Mated to a seven-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, it enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 4.1 seconds in the standard car, when optioned with the Sport Chrono Package, and a 192 mph (309 kph) top speed.
Backlit door sill plates commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 356 America Roadster greet users upon opening the doors. The interior features black leather upholstery, Guards Red seatbelts, cross stitching in Guards Red, surround stitching in Pebble Grey, and two-tone stitching on the center console, with ‘America’ embossing. The tachometer and instrument cluster have a white finish, and the heated GT Sport steering wheel is included.
Optionally, customers can get the Extended Interior Package, with 12 o’clock marking in Guards Red on the steering wheel, two-tone stitching on the shift boot, gear pattern on the manual lever in Guards Red, and additional colorful accents and stitching. The special floor mats are part of this bundle, together with the Azure Blue 356-finished key, complete with the leather pouch that features two-tone stitching and ‘America’ embossment.
Porsche’s 2023 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will start arriving at dealers nationwide in late 2022. The exact number that will be produced is unknown, and interested parties are looking at an MSRP of $184,920, before the $1,450 destination, $35,420 more than the standard 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. Getting it with the Extended Interior Package will bump the price to $192,430, before destination.