2023 Kia Carens Gets Revealed in India, Will Be Available Across the Globe Starting 2022

Kia has unveiled the new Carens in India after the model's three-year hiatus. The fourth-generation model is styled like an SUV, but it is still a three-row vehicle that will come with the functionality of a minivan.
As Kia notes, this model comes with the longest wheelbase in its class, while the manufacturer describes it as a recreational vehicle. You can think of it as a three-row crossover, but it remains a practicality-oriented people-mover, and there's nothing wrong with that.
The 2023 Carens gets an India-first Hi-Secure Safety Package, which brings six airbags as standard across all trims, as well as other passive and active safety features, such as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, hill-assist control, downhill brake control, brake assist, Highline TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system), and all-wheel disc brakes, among others. One could say that Kia really puts the “care” in “Carens.” I'll see myself out.
Kia has chosen to build the Carens in India but offer it on a global scale. The Carens will reach dealerships across the world through 2022, and customers will be able to pick from both gasoline and diesel engines, depending on the market they are in, as well as multiple transmission options.
The latest Kia Connect system is displayed on a 10.25-inch touchscreen and integrates apps and various connectivity features.
Moreover, there is also a Bose Premium Sound System integrated, which has eight speakers, as well as a 64-color, cabin surround, ambient mood lighting system. The latter is linked to the vehicle's Sport, Eco, or Normal drive modes, which should provide an interesting ambiance when the vehicle is being driven.
The front seats can be ordered with a ventilating function, while the second row of seats can be moved with the press of a button to allow easy access to the third row of seats. While these features may not be ground-breaking, they are nice to have in a vehicle in this class, such as the SkyLight Sunroof.
For now, the marque has not revealed further information on the engines in the 2023 Carens range. Kia will release pricing information for each market at a later date. For now, we just have its official photo gallery, as well as information regarding key features of the new Carens.
