2022 Kia Carens Minivan Teased Ahead of December 16 Unveiling

Kia is bringing back the Carens moniker after a three-year hiatus. The Korean company took to the web to announce the unveiling of the fourth generation, on December 16, with a short video that also reveals its silhouette. 6 photos



Since Kia has remained tightlipped about its upcoming product, we don’t have anything else to work with, officially that is. Unofficially, it has been reported that the new-gen Carens / Rondo will be based on the same platform as the Seltos.



The DCT , or continuously variable transmission ( CVT ).



Unlike some of its rivals, which are offered with front-wheel drive solely, the Kia Seltos has an all-wheel drive option too. However, we doubt that it will make its way to the 2022 Carens, which should be marketed as a more spacious alternative to it, perhaps with a smaller ground clearance.



Since the teaser video was released on Kia India’s Youtube channel, it is very likely that the new Carens will launch there first, shortly after the big unveiling. Subsequently, it should make its way to other markets too, and we might see it in Europe. A launch in North America is also possible, but that's pure speculation, as Kia hasn't said anything about it yet.



