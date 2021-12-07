New 2022 Kia Carens Looks More Like a Crossover Than a Minivan, Official Sketches Reveal

The Story of Porsche's V10: From Failed Racecar Engine to the Heart of the Carrera GT

Subsequent to last week’s initial teaser, Kia has provided another glimpse of the 2022 Carens / Rondo . The latest sketches shared by the Korean company reveal the more crossover-y design of the new generation minivan, which is due next week. 7 photos



Further back, we can see that the windscreen is less raked than before and that the roofline, which is still slightly arched toward the rear, has a sharper styling. Muscular wheel arches, big side skirts, and black plastic cladding, together with the bigger wheels, and more generous ground clearance contribute to the new feel.



Out back, the 2022 Carens looks nothing like



Kia was kind enough to preview the interior design as well, which has three rows of seats, new dashboard panel, 10.25-inch infotainment system mounted in the middle, redesigned center console, and new three-spoke steering wheel.



