2023 Genesis GV60 Available Down Under With Tons of Clever Features

Genesis has launched the 2023 GV60 in Australia, with two powertrain options and lots of clever gizmos. Pricing starts at AU$107,700 for the AWD and AU$114,700 for the Performance AWD, equaling US$72,710 and US$77,435, respectively.
The lesser model features a 74 kW (100 ps/99 hp) front and 160 kW (218 ps/214 hp) rear motor, and the pricier one has a pair of electric motors, each one generating 180 kW (245 ps/241 hp). Both versions use a 77.4 kWh battery pack, and they're accompanied by a five-year/unlimited-km range and eight-year/160,000-km (99,419-mile) for the battery.
Choosing the lesser version of the 2023 Genesis GV60 means getting Nappa leather upholstery, suede headliner and pillars, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, seats with electric adjustment, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, 12.3-inch digital dials, head-up display, 12.3-inch infotainment system, premium audio, and others.
Setting it apart from the base flavor, the GV60 Performance AWD features 21-inch alloys (20-in on the AWD), rear limited-slip differential, boost mode, virtual gearshift, metallic accents, alloy pedals, and clever suspension with road-preview. Speaking of intelligent things, the Fingerprint Start and Face Connect technology allow users to unlock and start the car by using biometric sensors. The air purification system monitors the air quality using a sensor that maintains a healthy ambient inside.
Hyundai's premium car brand mentions a range of new exterior colors added to the palette of the GV60 for the 2023 model year. These comprise the Makalu Gray Metallic replacing the Melbourne Gray Matte and Himalayan Gray Metallic and the Capri Blue Mica instead of the Adriatic Blue Mica. The model supports over-the-air updates and marks the local debut of the Genesis Connected Services, with a 5-year subscription, which facilitates a connected lifestyle by offering a generous suite of security, safety, and convenience gizmos available from within the car or via a compatible smartphone.
Voice control can be used to control different functions of the vehicle. It sports connected routing for live traffic, a valet mode, an SOS emergency call function, automatic collision notification, calendar integration (requires the use of a smartphone), vehicle diagnosis, and weather forecast. Remote tech available via smartphone exclusively comprises the parked vehicle location, windows, locking and unlocking, and pre-heating or pre-cooling the cabin, battery charge level, EV charging station search, driveable distance radius, navigation destination sent to the car, etc.
The Genesis GV60 is an all-electric premium compact crossover that rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Its direct rival starts at AU$124,300 Down Under, and it uses a 300 kW (408 ps/402 hp) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) powertrain that enables the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 5.1 seconds and a 180 kph (112 mph) top speed. The 80 kWh battery pack allows it to travel up to 445 km (277 miles) between charges.
