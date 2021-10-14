2023 Ford Ranger Pickup Truck Spied With 2022 Ford Maverick-Inspired Front Fascia

Codenamed P703 for the global version and P703N for the United States, the brand-new Ranger has been spied with familiar design traits. Maverick influences galore up front, where you’ll find two bars that integrate the Ford logo and connect the C-shaped headlamps. C-shaped daytime running lights are featured as well, along with LED fog lights.
The pictured Ranger is a global model in SuperCrew guise. The front end and wheel design give off Limited vibes, a trim level that isn’t offered in the United States where the pickup is available as the XL, XLT, and Lariat. Be that as it may, the Limited on sale today is flexing chrome mirror caps instead of painted caps. This mule boasts a forward-facing camera located behind the rearview mirror, most likely for automatic emergency braking.
Scheduled to premiere in 2021, the global version will first launch in Thailand. Australian dealers expect the brand-new Ranger to arrive in the Land Down Under in May, and their trucks will also come from Thailand.
North American pickups will be manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the facility where the current-generation Ranger is made along with the Bronco sport utility vehicle. The big Bronco with a proper frame, not the Escape-based crossover that FoMoCo calls the Bronco Sport.
World markets will rely on the 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel, which is available in single- and bi-turbo forms in the outgoing model. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost seems to be the perfect choice for the U.S. variant, especially if you remember what’s the standard engine in the Bronco and what’s the only engine in the outgoing model. A twin-turbo V6 powerplant may be in the cards as well for the U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor whereas world markets will have to settle with the same ol' 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel as ever.
And finally, there is a slim chance of a plug-in hybrid option. Remember the “EV Coaching” feature that’s coming to the plug-in hybrid Bronco? The next-generation Ranger is rocking similar underpinnings, so why not?
Scheduled to premiere in 2021, the global version will first launch in Thailand. Australian dealers expect the brand-new Ranger to arrive in the Land Down Under in May, and their trucks will also come from Thailand.
North American pickups will be manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the facility where the current-generation Ranger is made along with the Bronco sport utility vehicle. The big Bronco with a proper frame, not the Escape-based crossover that FoMoCo calls the Bronco Sport.
World markets will rely on the 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel, which is available in single- and bi-turbo forms in the outgoing model. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost seems to be the perfect choice for the U.S. variant, especially if you remember what’s the standard engine in the Bronco and what’s the only engine in the outgoing model. A twin-turbo V6 powerplant may be in the cards as well for the U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor whereas world markets will have to settle with the same ol' 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel as ever.
And finally, there is a slim chance of a plug-in hybrid option. Remember the “EV Coaching” feature that’s coming to the plug-in hybrid Bronco? The next-generation Ranger is rocking similar underpinnings, so why not?