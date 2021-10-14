How to Score 5 Iconic '90s Cars for $35, the Hot Wheels Way

Vietnamese Automaker Vinfast Plans US Deliveries Late in 2022

Vietnamese automaker VinFast says they’ll start taking pre-orders for delivery to the U.S. market for the company’s VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs during the first half of 2022 - and then deliver them by the end of the year. 7 photos



Vinfast expects to begin delivering those first EVs in Vietnam this December. The former Volkswagen and Opel executive took over at VinFast in July of this year.



He adds that VinFast now has an office open in California and expects to build out 60 showrooms in the U.S. during 2022.



VinFast hopes as part of the launch of EV sales in the U.S. and European markets next year that they can take on Tesla,



The money comes from Vingroup, an instant noodle business formed in Ukraine, which now operates interests in fields from real estate to resorts to schools to hospitals and smartphones.



VinFast, founded in 2017, says they’re positioned to compete with the big players on vehicle size and price, and their marketing includes a battery leasing scheme which means the cost of those batteries won’t be included in the final price. The company’s assembly plant in Vietnam will supply consumers via sales online to the U.S., and Lohscheller said the company will consider the "possibility of a manufacturing facility in the U.S." as they go forward.



Lohscheller says his company has projected EV sales next year of 15,000 vehicles, and that he is research ways to fund growth which may ultimately include a public stock listing in the United States.



"VinFast has a plan for an IPO in the U.S., but specific timing will depend on the market and other conditions. We will reveal more information at an appropriate time in the future," he says.



VinFast has already unveiled their electric crossover: the VF e34, which the company also calls VF31. It is said to have a range of 300 km (186.4 miles), it is 4.30 meters (14.1 ft) long, 1.79 m (5.9 ft) wide, 1.61 m (5.28 ft) tall, has a wheelbase of 2.61 m (8.56 ft), and weighs 1,490 kg (3,284.8 lbs). VinFast opened orders for it in May 2021 in its home country and will start delivering it in November 2021. The company also announced the VF32 and VF33 which represent mid-sized and full-sized SUV entrants into the market.



