2023 Ford Escape Welcomes ST-Line Into the Fold, Hybrid Version Targets 550-Mile Range

Available to order now (but with a pricing and configurator update coming at a later date), scheduled for production at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, and hitting dealerships early next year, here is the 2023 Ford Escape compact CUV.
There’s an all-new Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV trying to dethrone the supreme ruler of the U.S. compact CUV sector, Toyota’s RAV4. Naturally, the Detroit rivals could not stay put and allow this Japanese battle to unfold without a hiccup. And said intruder, hopes Ford, is the 2023 Escape.
With “advanced hybrid engines and a sporty ST-Line” new version to make it “more stylish and smarter than ever.” Unfortunately, the Blue Oval automaker refrained from settling the 2023MY bill, so the MSRPs will probably get communicated at a later date, although the compact CUV is already available to order and is scheduled to reach nationwide dealerships in early 2023.
The star attraction of the new model year is, without a doubt, the “athletically styled Escape ST-Line” which comes to enhance the passenger car-like traits of the compact crossover SUV with features like an “upscale interior design, black mesh grille, unique rear skid plate, large single-wing rear spoiler and available ‘coast to coast’ LED light bar that runs from headlamp to headlamp.” Other highlights include Alexa Built-In, SYNC 4 with optional Enhanced Voice Recognition and Connected Built-in Navigation, plus the Ford Co-Pilot360 technology suite.
The powertrain options include the traditional EcoBoost choice alongside hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups, and the entire lineup wants an EPA-estimated range of more than 400 miles (644 km) on a full tank of gas. Additionally, the Escape Hybrid targets “an EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles,” which is more than 885 kilometers. Now, back to the new ST-Line.
Ford has prepared the Escape with 180 hp in FWD and AWD guise, plus the Escape Hybrid (only with FWD) to join the ST-Line family. And the new series is comprised of no less than three models: ST-Line, ST-Line Select, and the flagship ST-Line Elite. The rest of the 2023 Escape range is comprised of Base, Escape Active, Platinum, and Plug-in Hybrid variants.
