2023 Ford Escape Welcomes ST-Line Into the Fold, Hybrid Version Targets 550-Mile Range

There’s an all-new Honda CR-V compact crossovertrying to dethrone the supreme ruler of the U.S. compact CUV sector, Toyota’s RAV4 . Naturally, the Detroit rivals could not stay put and allow this Japanese battle to unfold without a hiccup. And said intruder, hopes Ford, is the 2023 Escape.With “advanced hybrid engines and a sporty ST-Line” new version to make it “more stylish and smarter than ever.” Unfortunately, the Blue Oval automaker refrained from settling the 2023MY bill, so the MSRPs will probably get communicated at a later date, although the compact CUV is already available to order and is scheduled to reach nationwide dealerships in early 2023.The star attraction of the new model year is, without a doubt, the “athletically styled Escape ST-Line” which comes to enhance the passenger car-like traits of the compact crossover SUV with features like an “upscale interior design, black mesh grille, unique rear skid plate, large single-wing rear spoiler and available ‘coast to coast’ LED light bar that runs from headlamp to headlamp.” Other highlights include Alexa Built-In, SYNC 4 with optional Enhanced Voice Recognition and Connected Built-in Navigation, plus the Ford Co-Pilot360 technology suite.The powertrain options include the traditional EcoBoost choice alongside hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups, and the entire lineup wants an EPA-estimated range of more than 400 miles (644 km) on a full tank of gas. Additionally, the Escape Hybrid targets “an EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles,” which is more than 885 kilometers. Now, back to the new ST-Line.Ford has prepared the Escape with 180 hp inandguise, plus the Escape Hybrid (only with FWD) to join the ST-Line family. And the new series is comprised of no less than three models: ST-Line, ST-Line Select, and the flagship ST-Line Elite. The rest of the 2023 Escape range is comprised of Base, Escape Active, Platinum, and Plug-in Hybrid variants.