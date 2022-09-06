2023 Fiat E-Doblo Electric Van Priced From £27,855 in the UK

kWh

The all-electric sibling of the Doblo promises up to 175 miles (282 kilometers) on a single charge of the 50-battery, which can be charged to 80 percent in as little as 30 minutes. A front-mounted electric motor puts out 100(134 bhp) on full song, which is good enough for a small van.Boasting Normal, Eco, Power, and B-Mode driving modes, the new Fiat E-Doblo is available in two lengths in either panel or crew-cab flavors. The short-wheelbase panel van makes do with a cargo volume of 3.3 cubic meters (116.5 cubic feet), whereas the long-wheelbase panel van levels up to 3.9 cubic meters (137.7 cubic feet). These models feature overall lengths of 4.4 and 4.75 meters (14.4 and 15.6 feet), respectively, according to Fiat.Exclusively offered with the long wheelbase, the crew cab is gifted with 3.5 cubic meters (123.6 cubic feet) of cargo volume. Similar to its combustion-engined sibling, the Fiat E-Doblo flaunts a head-up display, plenty of advanced driver assistance systems, and Magic features. Magic Plug is exclusive to the all-electric variant, an option that makes it possible to use the battery’s electric energy for power tools and other electric appliances.Turning our attention back to what matters, the E-Doblo has a towing capacity of 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds), offers 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds) of payload capacity, and a load length of 3.44 meters (11.3 feet).Customers who prefer internal combustion, fret not because Fiat has got you covered with two engines in three states of tune and two gearbox choices. The list kicks off with the 100-bhp BlueHDi I4 turbo diesel, followed by a 130-bhp tune connected to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed auto. Customers who prefer gasoline – or better said petrol in British English – can get the 1.2-liter PureTech I3 with 110 brake horsepower on deck.