2023 Ferrari Purosangue Mules Caught Impersonating the Maserati Levante

Confirmed three years ago when the late Sergio Marchionne was running Ferrari, the Purosangue translates to pure blood. The Prancing Horse, therefore, is gearing up to reveal the sportiest utility vehicle of them all. 41 photos



Codenamed F169, the 2+2 grand tourer is the first application of the front mid-engine architecture that Ferrari presented three years ago during the Capital Markets Day. This platform optimizes the weight distribution with a transaxle, which integrates the dual-clutch transmission with the CV axles and electronic differential to offset the weight of the front-mounted motor.



Developed for two- and four-seat applications, the architecture is capable of hybrid assistance too. The second of two mules captured by Varryx shows a cutout in the driver-side fender, but it’s ultimately impossible to figure out if we’re dealing with a PHEV . Considering the background noise, that makes it pretty hard to put my finger on a twin-turbo V8 powerplant.



Whether it’s the 3.9-liter V8 in the Roma or the 4.0-liter V8 in the SF90 Stradale or even a free-breathing V12 such as the 6.5 in the 812 Competizione, we already know that Ferrari intends to challenge the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga in regard to power.



To be introduced next year as a 2023 model if the chip shortage makes a turn for the better, the Purosangue would make Enzo Ferrari very upset because of the five-door configuration that brings together four proper doors for the occupants and a liftback to access the cargo area. It’s rumored the rear door handles will be hidden from sight in Alfa Romeo 147 fashion although these prototypes feature proper door handles on the rear doors.



