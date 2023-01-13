2023 Dodge Hornet Build & Price Goes Live, Base Trim Costs $29,995

Last August when Dodge revealed the Alfa Romeo Tona… ahem, Hornet, the American brand used “under $30,000” no fewer than five times in the press release for the compact crossover. As implied, Dodge kept its promise, with $29,995 sans destination listed as the starting price.
For the time being, two grades are offered. The GT and GT Plus both come with the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine of the 2023 model year Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk 4x4, but as opposed to the Jeep, it produces 265 horsepower instead of 270. Peak torque is rated at 295 pound-feet (400 Nm), mirroring the go-anywhere crossover. All-wheel drive with torque vectoring is also standard for both trims, as is a nine-speed transmission.
Destination is $1,595 for both. Dodge further lists 22.5 inches of standard combined screen display, split between 10.25 inches of Uconnect infotainment and 12.3 inches for the digital instrument cluster.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Those willing to spend a few more bucks on the GT Plus are presented with LED automatic high- and low-beam headlights, light-emitting diodes for the daytime running lamps, and LED fog lamps. Satellite navigation and premium audio from Harman Kardon are standard as well, plus a power liftgate, wireless charging, premium leather, ventilated and heated front seats with memory, and a sunroof. All in all, not bad for $34,995 excluding the destination freight charge.
No fewer than seven exterior colors are currently available, starting with the no-charge Q Ball (white) and 8 Ball (black). $495 is the asking price for Gray Cray, Blu Bayou, and Hot Tamale. At the very top of the spectrum, Blue Steele and Acapulco Gold are $595. 17-inch silver aluminum wheels are standard. Black-finished 18s and 20s are optional, and require additional selections. Regardless of wheel choice, customers get all-season rubber.
The compact spare tire is $350. In the case of the GT, cloth and leatherette seats come standard, whereas Alcantara seats require additional selections. The standard leather-wrapped seats of the GT Plus can be upgraded to Alcantara as well, and red full-leather seats are currently listed at $450.
There are four packages to speak of, starting with the $495 Cold Weather Group that adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start. The $1,995 GT Blacktop Package comes with dark badging, the 18s mentioned earlier, gloss-black daylight opening moldings, and gloss-black mirror caps. $2,245 buys you the... breathe in... Tech Pack without Parallel & Perp Park Assist. The $2,995 Track Pack features Alcantara seats, 20- by 8-inch black aluminum wheels, red-painted calipers, bright pedals, dual-mode suspension, a sportier steering wheel, and aluminum door sills.
The R/T isn’t available to configure just yet. A plug-in hybrid expected to arrive at U.S. retailers this spring, the R/T belts out 288 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (519 Nm) of torque. According to Dodge, the 15.5-kWh battery is good for more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) of all-electric range.
