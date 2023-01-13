2023 Jeep Cherokee Detailed, Two 4x4 Trim Levels Available

2023 is – most likely – the final year for this generation of the Jeep Cherokee. Internally referred to as KL, the fifth-generation Cherokee launched for the 2014 model year, and it was updated twice to date. As expected of an old product whose sales leave much to be desired in its home market, the Cherokee has been reduced to two 4x4 trim levels.
Although pricing information isn’t currently available, we do know the Altitude 4x4 LUX is rocking the 2.4-liter Tigershark with 180 horsepower and 171 pound-feet (232 Nm) of torque on deck. The off-roady Trailhawk 4x4 boasts a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder lump with 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) at its disposal. Both grades come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a rear-axle disconnect which improves fuel efficiency when all-wheel-drive capability isn’t needed. As you might have noticed by now, the 3.2-liter V6 is no longer available.
The force-fed mill is referred to as the Global Medium Engine. Better known as Hurricane, this lump is made at the Kokomo Engine Plant for the U.S. market. Also worthy of note, this powerplant is shared with the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, Tonale, Tonale-based Dodge Hornet, Jeep Grand Commander for China and Wrangler, Grand Cherokee for India and Grand Cherokee 4xe, Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, Levante Hybrid, and Grecale.
Moving on, the Cherokee Altitude LUX 4x4 combines rugged off-road styling cues with premium touches here and there. 17-inch aluminum wheels in gloss black, the same finish for the grille surrounds, accents, and badging, LED exterior lighting, Nappa leather seats in black, Piano Black interior trim, a multi-view display in the instrument cluster, and 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment are standard. The Uconnect 4C NAV system comes with – of course – satellite navigation, plus SiriusXM Radio.
Cherokee Altitude LUX 4x4 customers are further presented with a heated steering wheel and heated seats. 18-inch wheels – also in gloss black – are optional. Adaptive cruise control with stop and go is standard, as are perpendicular park assist and ParkSense with rear stop. Those who need the capability of the Trailhawk 4x4, or simply like the way it looks, are presented with a universal garage door opener, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic high-beam headlights, and a security alarm.
The Trailhawk offers five settings for the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system, with Rock being a Trailhawk-specific mode. Although it’s not made for rock crawling, the Trailhawk is pretty good off the beaten path, sporting a crawl ratio of 51:1 according to the 4x4 specialist. A best-in-class max towing rating of 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilos) is also worth mentioning.
Exclusively offered in black for the interior, the 2023 Jeep Cherokee can be configured in eight body colors. The list kicks off with the pictured Hydro Blue, and the remainder comprises Velvet Red, Sting Gray, Slate Blue, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black Crystal, Black White, and Billet Silver.
