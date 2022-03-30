2023 Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle Debuts With 355-HP V8

Somewhat late to the party, Chevrolet has debuted a pursuit-rated pickup based on the Silverado 1500. Exclusively offered in crew-cab, short-bed, four-wheel-drive configuration, the Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle relies on a small-block V8 with 355 hp and 383 pound-feet (518 Nm) on tap.
Codenamed L84, this lump features Dynamic Fuel Management, which means 17 different operating patterns between two and eight cylinders. Gifted with 319-T7 aluminum for the block and heads, the 5.3-liter engine is complemented by the Hydra-Matic 10L80 automatic transmission.
“We are constantly having conversations with customers and evaluating how we can better meet their needs,” declared Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police pursuit vehicles, coupled with Chevrolet’s 100 years of truck success, puts us in a great position to deliver a truly capable Silverado PPV for our customers.”
As expected of a police vehicle, the Silverado PPV is rocking superior brakes in the guise of six-piston front calipers and 16-inch front rotors from Brembo. A heavy-duty air filter, 20-inch steelies from the Tahoe PPV, 20-inch Goodyear all-terrain rubber, a towing capacity of 9,300 pounds (4,218 kilograms), and the Z71 off-road package are also featured.
The latter includes a skid plate, a locking rear differential, and Rancho shock absorbers. Customers who need more off-road credentials are offered a 2.0-inch lift kit that enables best-in-class ground clearance (make that 11.35 inches according to GM) and an approach angle of 25.9 degrees.
Typical of a vehicle designed for law enforcement agencies, easy upfitting is the name of the game. More specifically, the Silverado PPV comes with auxiliary wiring circuits, a surveillance circuit, and five upfitter switches.
Equipped with standard headlamp and taillamp flashers, the half-ton pickup flaunts a 220-amp alternator and two 120-volt outlets. The upfitter switch bank is available with three 30-amp and two 20-amp circuits. Remote keyless entry, push to start, a column shifter, protected idle, adaptive cruise control, and Rear Park Assist pretty much sum up this no-nonsense truck.
