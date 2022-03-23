2023 Cadillac CT6 Spied in the U.S., Still Has an Internal Combustion Engine

Cadillac is preparing the second generation of its CT6, and it is reportedly built on the company’s VSS-R platform. The latter will be shared with multiple GM vehicles that have a rear-wheel-drive architecture. Some might have all-wheel-drive as an option, but that will be decided for each model.
The new CT6, seen in the photo gallery in prototype form, is set to come with all the bells and whistles of the Cadillac range, including the Super Cruise system, and possibly even the Ultra Cruise system. With that in mind, especially the latter, one cannot help but wonder if the next-gen Cadillac CT6 will also be available in the U.S.
The brand has not signed off a new big sedan in the range, which would be the longer and more expensive brother of the CT4 and CT5. So yes, not all hope is lost for a next-generation CT6 on the U.S. market.
Do not bet on it, but GM has yet to rule it out, so it might as well happen, especially since this prototype was spied in the U.S., not in China or Europe.
The question regarding the future of this model in the U.S. is a good one, as sedan sales have been dwindling in this market for years now. People in Europe have also reduced their appetite for sedans, but the body style is popular in China, as well in some markets here and there.
Because China is the world’s largest car market at the moment, it would make sense to develop a sedan just for it, and extended-wheelbase models are also popular there.
The latter happens because Chinese people who are wealthy enough to buy an expensive car have figured out that it is cool to have someone drive you in your car, instead of driving a luxo-barge yourself.
What we do know for sure is that Cadillac will sell the production car that will be developed based on this CT6 prototype. As you can observe, the prototype seems to be based on the 2020 model, but has a new design for the hood, bumper, front fenders, headlights, rear fenders, taillight, and rear bumper.
Since the doors are also covered, it would be safe to assume that Cadillac’s design team has probably joined the front and rear fenders with a few lines that run across the doors as well.
The prototype also has a set of rear exhausts, which look a bit unnatural, as if their tips were fake, but the presence of pipes behind the arms of the rear suspension gives away the fact that this vehicle does have an internal combustion engine under its hood.
