GM Could Sell You a New Cadillac 4.2L Blackwing V8 Engine if You Really Want It

Two model years, that’s how long the Cadillac CT6-V lasted before General Motors decided to pull the plug on it, and when they did so, they also put the 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 in the obituaries.
The engine, which came to life at the Bowling Green facility in Kentucky, was good for 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, and pretty much failed to prove its worth. However, it was deemed as a very good lump, with minimal turbo lag, and if you really must have one, then you won’t have to search for a crashed CT6-V, because GM can actually sell one to you.
That’s right, you can reach out to your local Cadillac dealer, and if your excuse is good enough, then they might be willing to give you a brand new Blackwing V8. Nonetheless, it is going to cost you a pretty penny, as it is listed on the official Cadillac parts website accompanied by an MSRP of $21,666.67, excluding the $3,500 core charge, TheDrive has learned, and it’s not a crate engine.
According to the quoted website, citing a GM spokesperson, this is “the service available variant,” and they did not advertise it in the Performance parts catalog because it is basically a replacement part. This means that if the mill in your CT6-V dies, then you will be able to replace it with a new one, as the North American automotive giant has built a handful of such parts, and they won’t be making more.
Thus, assuming that you have the aforementioned funds, a phone, access to a Caddy dealership, and a very good excuse, you could buy a brand new 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 engine, which tips the scales at 518.64 pounds (235.25 kg). And if you did, in what type of car would you put it and why? We don’t know about you, but there’s something very appealing about a classic Cadillac with modern firepower, or at least a Chevy hyper hatch.
