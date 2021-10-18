2023 BMW M2 Competition Spied at the Nürburgring With Thick Camouflage

BMW engineers are testing the prototype of the upcoming M2 Competition, and it has become natural to see it at the Nürburgring. So here is what we know about the German sports coupe that is set to be revealed as an MY2023 vehicle.
How do we know this is an M2 Competition and not a regular M2 with a car camouflaged to this level? Well, it is easy to figure that out since we already know what BMW usually fits this variant of its models with. So, we have a set of bigger exhaust tips at the back, a larger diffuser to match, a set of Competition wheels, and BMW Carbon bucket seats.
BMW is expected to release the M2 next year, while its Competition variant should arrive a few weeks after it. Some rumors point to several variants of the M2 being launched next year, but we will have to wait for BMW to test more prototypes to be sure.
What is clear about the next M2 Competition is that it seems to have the same model of side skirts as its cousin, the 2 Series Coupé, while the front and the rear bumpers have a modified design.
With the thick layer of camouflage present on the prototype, it is unclear at this point if the front grille is larger than the 2 Series Coupé's or if it is just trying to get as much air as possible through the camo and under the hood.
When both the M2 and the 2 Series Coupé are on the street as production cars, you will be able to spot the former from the latter with a quick glance at its tailpipes. The M2 will get four round tailpipes with wider cutouts in the rear bumper, while the 2 Series Coupe has two round tailpipes with discreet cutouts in the bumper.
Expect to see the 2023 BMW M2 with a 3.0-liter straight-six engine that will provide around 480 horsepower, but some rumors announce as much as 490 horsepower. The Competition variant should also bring a bump from that figure, but do not expect it to exceed the level of the M4 Competition.
