1 2023 BMW M2 Set to Have Over 480 hp, Could Get Electric Version

More on this:

2023 BMW M2 Coupe Looks Ready for AMG Sniffing in Unofficial Renderings

The latest intel suggests the all-new BMW M2 Coupe will hit the assembly line late next year, and if it turns out to be true, then it would start arriving in markets, including North America, for the 2023MY. 6 photos



These renderings, signed by our friends a AMG CLA 45, with the leaked grille. The part, believed to have active slats to control the air flow, has an angular shape, and so do the lower air intakes.



Based on the official pictures of the



The back end is less controversial, as it was imagined with a slightly more aggressive bumper and diffuser, four instead of two tailpipes, trunk lid spoiler, and M2 badge. The wheels appear to soldier on from the 220i model, but the ground clearance has been revised, as the car rides a bit closer to the asphalt.



Some say that power will be supplied by a twin turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that is understood to produce around 480-490 HP . That would give it a 110-120 HP advantage over the new M240i xDrive, and if correct, it would slot between standard M3 and M4, and the Competition variants, in terms of power. As for the That will give BMW’s M Division plenty of time to refine everything, from the design to the oily bits, because the 2023 M2 has big shoes to fill. Until that happens, the automaker continues testing the car, and people keep leaking its design, giving rendering artists a lot of material to work with.These renderings, signed by our friends a Kolesa , portray the upcoming M2 Coupe , which will take on the likes of the Audi RS 3 Sedan and Mercedes-CLA 45, with the leaked grille. The part, believed to have active slats to control the air flow, has an angular shape, and so do the lower air intakes.Based on the official pictures of the new 2 Series Coupe , in the 220i flavor, the illustrations also show a pair of vents on the front fenders, and carbon fiber mirror caps.The back end is less controversial, as it was imagined with a slightly more aggressive bumper and diffuser, four instead of two tailpipes, trunk lid spoiler, and M2 badge. The wheels appear to soldier on from the 220i model, but the ground clearance has been revised, as the car rides a bit closer to the asphalt.Some say that power will be supplied by a twin turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that is understood to produce around 480-490. That would give it a 110-120 HP advantage over the new M240i xDrive, and if correct, it would slot between standard M3 and M4, and the Competition variants, in terms of power. As for the current M2 Competition , available from $58,900 in the U.S., it has 405 HP.