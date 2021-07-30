2023 BMW M2 Set to Have Over 480 hp, Could Get Electric Version

BMW is working on the next-generation M2, and the car is set to come with the classic formula expected by fans and customers alike. That means it comes with rear-wheel drive, an inline-six-cylinder engine, and more horsepower than its predecessor.
Just like the recently revealed 2-Series Coupe, BMW's next M2 will be a bit longer, wider, and shorter than its predecessor. Naturally, it will come with bigger wheel arches, bigger brakes, and all the modifications expected from the M Division.
When horsepower is concerned, the next-generation model is set to have over 480 hp from its turbocharged six-cylinder engine. Just like the ongoing M3 and M4, the car will also get a manual transmission in the range, and even an automatic option is possible. However, the M2 will not get the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
Just like other M cars, the upcoming G87 M2 will also have a Competition version, and a CS version is not off-limits. Unlike its predecessors, the 2023 M2 is considered to receive an all-electric brother. The said model is expected to be displayed next year when BMW's M Division is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The electric version of the upcoming BMW M2 is referred to as the iM2, while company insiders call it Project Katharina. Regardless of the name, BMW developed the prototype of the electric version on the Competition variant of the M2 Coupe.
It is evident that BMW's M Division is planning several models to celebrate its anniversary, and the M2 and its electric brother will not be the only surprises planned by the specialists from Munich. Next year should also bring us the most powerful BMW M car ever made.
Unfortunately for those waiting for a high-performance electric sports car from BMW, the project referring to the iM2, the M2's electric brother, has yet to receive the company's green light for production. Things may change in the following months, and our spy photographers are ready to see the prototype on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and send the first pics for us to enjoy.
