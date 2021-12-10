2023 Alpina XB7 Going Under the Knife, Camo Hides Split-Headlamp Design, Other Changes

The BMW X7 is about to receive its first mid-cycle refresh, about four years after production kicked off, and the Alpina XB7 will follow it, probably a few months after the official unveiling.
Even though it will celebrate its second anniversary in the first half of 2022, the Alpina XB7 is already being updated, to keep up with its BMW sibling. Unsurprisingly, it will feature the same design changes at both ends, including the controversial split-headlamps, positioned on each side of the bigger grille.
The automaker, because Alpina is considered a car company and not a tuner, will equip it with new bumpers at both ends as well. Moreover, the taillights will also be reworked, and the rear reflectors will move up, flanking the tailgate, as revealed in the latest spy shots supplied by our photographers that show a blue example in the open.
As usual, the 2023 Alpina XB7 will still get the signature wheels, spinning around the blue brake calipers. Quad exhaust pipes will remain part of the design, together with the typical Alpina and XB7 badging replacing the BMW roundel and X7 logo. Additional changes might revolve around the upholstery and trim options, with the company probably updating them and/or introducing new ones. A curved display will be the center piece inside, just like in the upcoming X7.
Power will still come from the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In all likelihood, it will soldier on without any changes, meaning that it should still offer 612 hp (621 ps / 457 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The current XB7 can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 4.0 seconds, maxing out at 180 mph (290 kph), and we expect the new one to behave the same.
