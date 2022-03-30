2023 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Debuts With More Torque Than BMW M4 Competition

What do you call a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe with more torque than the M4 Competition? Recently acquired by BMW, tuning company Alpina refers to this car as the B4 Gran Coupe. That said, let’s talk specs.
From a displacement of 3.0 liters, the straight-six turbo develops 495 metric ponies at 5,000 to 7,000 revolutions per minute and 730 Nm at 2,500 to 4,500 revolutions per minute. Converted to imperial units, make that 488 horsepower and 538 pound-feet. The S58 cranks out 503 horsepower at 6,250 to 7,200 revs and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) at 2,750 to 5,500 revs.
Priced from €91,800 or approximately $102,300 at current exchange rates, the B4 needs 3.7 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Keep your foot planted, and the speedometer will eventually read 301 kilometers per hour (187 miles per hour). Not bad for this kind of car, more so if you remember that we’re dealing with a car that seats five in comfort.
Buchloe-based Alpina made it possible with the help of a new exhaust system and more aggressive software for the 3.0-liter sixer. Equipped with 20-inch forged wheels that weigh 12 kilograms or 26.5 pounds each, the B4 rolls on Pirelli P-Zero rubber that measures 255/35 front and 285/30 rear.
Founded in 1965, the German tuner has also worked its magic in terms of chassis and suspension calibration. Modifications include upgraded bushings and mounts, dome-bulkhead reinforcement struts, a negative camber at the front axle, anti-roll bars, and larger brakes at every corner.
Expressive on the outside, Alpina’s new four-door coupe is visually differentiated from the stock BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe with not-so-subtle front and rear spoilers. Oval tailpipes are present as well, along with a neat diffuser out back. Available in a wide range of exterior colors, the B4 further sweetens the deal with a very extensive list of standard equipment.
Highlights include heated seats and steering wheel, Parking and Driving Assistant, and Lavalina leather upholstery. The naturally-tanned leather is “prized for its supple softness and its temperature-balancing properties.”
