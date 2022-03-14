BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Tries On an Alpina B4 Suit, and It's Not Just for Size

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is about to become a much more interesting proposal in the premium compact four-door coupe niche, as Alpina is preparing its own version of the car.
Naturally, it will be dubbed the Alpina B4 Gran Coupe and will feature the typical looks, interior tweaks, dedicated chassis setup, and a punchy engine under the hood. Think of it as the unofficial BMW M4 Gran Coupe, albeit with what is expected to be a more comfortable ride over the normal M3.
We’ve seen the first spy shots last summer, and a couple of months later, a prototype was taken to the Nurburgring for some more fine-tuning. Fast-forward to present day, however, and our spy photographers have snapped yet another tester in the open, and it didn’t have any camouflage on.
In a side-by-side comparison with the Bimmer, the Alpina B4 GC looks just about the same up front. Nonetheless, we’d expect the final production model to sport a different bumper, and perhaps an apron. The side skirts do not seem to have been changed either, yet at the back, it has a new bumper, cleaner-looking diffuser that might also look different by the time the car premieres, and quad exhaust pipes. These, combined with the Alpina-branded brake calipers, as well as the typical paint finish, tell us that we are indeed looking at the B4, and not an ordinary 4 Series Gran Coupe.
The latest intel suggests that it will be based on the M440i xDrive, whose 3.0-liter turbo-six is good for 369 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. With Alpina’s tuning trickery, the engine should develop 455 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), identical to the B3 Sedan. The extra oomph should drop the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time from 4.7 seconds in the M440i to less than 4 seconds. As for the official unveiling date, your guess is as good as ours, but since the camouflage has started coming off, it shouldn’t be long until it premieres.
We’ve seen the first spy shots last summer, and a couple of months later, a prototype was taken to the Nurburgring for some more fine-tuning. Fast-forward to present day, however, and our spy photographers have snapped yet another tester in the open, and it didn’t have any camouflage on.
In a side-by-side comparison with the Bimmer, the Alpina B4 GC looks just about the same up front. Nonetheless, we’d expect the final production model to sport a different bumper, and perhaps an apron. The side skirts do not seem to have been changed either, yet at the back, it has a new bumper, cleaner-looking diffuser that might also look different by the time the car premieres, and quad exhaust pipes. These, combined with the Alpina-branded brake calipers, as well as the typical paint finish, tell us that we are indeed looking at the B4, and not an ordinary 4 Series Gran Coupe.
The latest intel suggests that it will be based on the M440i xDrive, whose 3.0-liter turbo-six is good for 369 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. With Alpina’s tuning trickery, the engine should develop 455 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), identical to the B3 Sedan. The extra oomph should drop the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time from 4.7 seconds in the M440i to less than 4 seconds. As for the official unveiling date, your guess is as good as ours, but since the camouflage has started coming off, it shouldn’t be long until it premieres.