2022 Skoda Vision 7S Electric Concept Teased With Seating for Seven, 'Relax' Mode

Skoda is looking to reinvent itself, with emphasis on introducing a new brand image, fresh design language, and new product-positioning strategy, and they will take an important step in this direction with the unveiling of the Vision 7S Concept.
Teased in a premiere, the show car has a modern interior, with seating for up to seven, including a child seat mounted in the middle, as the Czech company says that that is the safest spot in a vehicle. The independent first and second rows are joined by a third row suitable for kids.
“With our new design language, we are taking the next step and placing even greater emphasis on the customer experience," said Skoda’s Chief of Design, Oliver Stefani. “The great creativity of our designers and engineers is demonstrated through movable interior elements and newly developed 'Simply Clever' features such as an integrated child seat.”
If you zoom in on the official design sketch released by Skoda, then you will see several haptic controls. These are found on the steering wheel, and door panels. At night, the whole interior will be bathed in ambient lighting, with a multipurpose, as it will also activate when upon egress and ingress, and will indicate the charging status, because this is a battery-electric model.
The interior configurations are another highlight of the study. In the first one, the controls are “set in their ideal positions, and the central touchscreen is vertically aligned to display all the relevant information while driving,” Skoda says. The second one is named the ‘Relax,’ and can be activated when stopping for a rest, or when charging. Here, “the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward, and the first and second row seats move back for an even more relaxed seating position.”
An official unveiling date for the new Vision 7S Concept hasn’t been announced yet, but it is probably due in a few months, likely with more teasers set to be released by then.
