2022 Skoda Slavia Shapes Up in Unofficial Renderings, Do You Dig the Spec?

Skoda is on the verge of expanding its small car lineup with a new model dubbed the Slavia. Set to premiere this winter, as the Czech automaker has already confirmed, it is aimed strictly at the Indian subcontinent.
The car firm has started the teasing game, releasing a preview image of the car at the beginning of the month, but these renderings, which were made by our friends at Kolesa, are actually based on the spy shots that preceded it.
Looking pretty much like every modern Skoda out there, the car has a wide grille flanked by the sweptback headlights. The front end design looks pretty much like the one of the new-gen Fabia, save for a few tweaks, like the lower part of the bumper that has slimmer fog lamps, and main light clusters with integrated LED DRLs.
Inspired by the bigger Octavia, the back end displays the Skoda lettering in the middle of the trunk lid, between the LED taillights. The bumper has a very clean look and incorporates the reflectors. The car rides on a set of multi-spoke alloys that fill the arches quite nicely and has a normal roofline, which means that headroom at the back should be rather good.
Following hot on the heels of the Kushaq crossover, the 2022 Slavia is part of a VW Group offensive in India, which will also see the introduction of two new Volkswagen models. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, and it is possible that it will use the same engines as its high-riding sibling, namely the 1.0- and 1.5-liter gasoline units. It is likely that they will be hooked up to manual and automatic transmissions that will channel the thrust to the front wheels.
The Slavia will act as the replacement for the local Rapid, different than the ones marketed in China and Russia, and as we already mentioned, it won't be sold outside India.
Looking pretty much like every modern Skoda out there, the car has a wide grille flanked by the sweptback headlights. The front end design looks pretty much like the one of the new-gen Fabia, save for a few tweaks, like the lower part of the bumper that has slimmer fog lamps, and main light clusters with integrated LED DRLs.
Inspired by the bigger Octavia, the back end displays the Skoda lettering in the middle of the trunk lid, between the LED taillights. The bumper has a very clean look and incorporates the reflectors. The car rides on a set of multi-spoke alloys that fill the arches quite nicely and has a normal roofline, which means that headroom at the back should be rather good.
Following hot on the heels of the Kushaq crossover, the 2022 Slavia is part of a VW Group offensive in India, which will also see the introduction of two new Volkswagen models. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, and it is possible that it will use the same engines as its high-riding sibling, namely the 1.0- and 1.5-liter gasoline units. It is likely that they will be hooked up to manual and automatic transmissions that will channel the thrust to the front wheels.
The Slavia will act as the replacement for the local Rapid, different than the ones marketed in China and Russia, and as we already mentioned, it won't be sold outside India.