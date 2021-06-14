All-New Skoda Kushaq Starts Production in India on MQB-A0-IN Platform

Skoda has very little brand recognition in the Indian subcontinent, but the Volkswagen-owned carmaker plans to change that with the Kushaq. Developed specifically for India on a low-cost version of the MQB-A0 platform, the subcompact SUV has just started production in Pune.
The first Skoda manufactured locally under the INDIA 2.0 business plan, the Kushaq takes its name from the Sanskrit word for king or emperor. That sounds very optimistic for many among us, but don't forget that the middle class of India is different from what the Czech people consider middle class.
According to managing director Gurpratap Boparai, “the Kushaq stands testament to a great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India.” He is, of course, referring to the similar underpinnings to the Volkswagen Taigun, a locally adapted T-Cross with two engine choices, three transmission options, and a length of 4,200 millimeters (165.4 inches).
The Skoda-branded sibling is slightly longer at 4,221 millimeters (166.2 inches), but the wheelbase stays put in order to reduce development and production costs. A large trunk, sharp design elements, and wheels that go up to 17 inches are worthy of mention, along with L-shaped LED daytime running lights from the Ambition trim level upward. Inspired by the Skoda Vision IN Concept from the Auto Expo 2020 motor show, the Kushaq boasts standard air conditioning and a bucketload of Simply Clever features.
Entry-level variants will have to make do with 115 PS (113 horsepower) and 175 Nm (129 pound-feet) of torque, which isn’t exactly bad for such a light vehicle. Offered exclusively with front-wheel drive, the Kushaq can be cranked to 150 PS (148 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque with the optional 1.5-liter TSI. The four-cylinder engine is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG while the base 1.0-liter TSI was engineered to complement a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
Unfortunately for would-be customers, the Czech automaker hasn’t announced the starting price of the urban-dwelling crossover. Volkswagen hasn’t published the suggested retail price for the Taigun either, but don’t expect these two to pose a problem for the class-leading Hyundai Creta.
